×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Sons of Denmark’s’ Production Company Unveils Slate With Rising Talent (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Annika's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jess Bang

Since “Sons of Denmark’s” world bow at Rotterdam in 2019, Danish writer/director Ulaa Salim and producer Daniel Mühlendorph have enjoyed invites to 50 world festivals, and won nine awards – including best director at Seattle – and distribution in eight territories, negotiated by New Europe Film Sales. Those take in China (Huanxi Films), the U.K./Ireland (Eureka), Benelux (Windmill), Germany (Koch Media), Filmin (Spain), Programestore (France), Windmill (Benelux), Ale Kino (Poland) and Arthouse Traffic (Ukraine).

The partners in the fledging Danish outfit Hyæne Film are at Göteborg’s Nordic Film Market with two titles from recent Danish Film School graduates: Lisa Jespersen’s “Persona non Grata” (“Hvor kragerne vender”) pitched at the work in progress session, and Christian Bengtson’s “Chrysanthemum,” showcased within the Discovery section.

For her debut feature, Jespersen has attracted heavyweight DoP and Lars von Trier’s regular cinematographer Manuel Alberto Claro (“Melancholia”), and an ensemble cast of Thomas Hwan (“Follow the Money”), Bodil Jørgensen (“Parents”), Rosalinde Mynster (“A Royal Affair”), Anne Sofie Wanstrup (“Ditte & Louise) and Jesper Groth (“Purity of Vengeance”).

The humorous drama follows Laura who has distanced herself from her family and has moved to Copenhagen to be a writer and live a bohemian life. When she is forced to return to her childhood home to participate in her brother’s wedding, she realizes he is about to marry her worst childhood enemy, Catrine. At the same time, Laura discovers that Catrine has taken over her place in the family.

Popular on Variety

The pic, backed by the Danish Film Institute’s New Danish Screen, will be released by Nordisk Film in the fall 2020.

Bengtson’s own debut “Chrysanthemum” is a drama in which 30-year-old estranged Anders reconnects with his family, 15 years after a tragedy in which two of his siblings lost their lives. Lensing will start later this year on the pic, backed as well by New Danish Screen and Nordisk Film.

Meanwhile Salim’s second pic “A Love Odyssey” (working title) is in development. The story follows a breath-taking expedition to the bottom of the sea and into the core of our earth. Salim describes it as a “reverse space odyssey about love and the life you could have lived versus the life you’re living.”
The helmer expects to start production late 2020-early 2021.

More Film

  • The Grand Grandmaster

    Hong Kong Box Office Slumps 30% Over Virus-Hit Chinese New Year Holiday

    Locally-made action comedy “The Grand Grandmaster” emerged on top of the Hong Kong box office during the Lunar New Year holiday. But, hit by the aftermath of political protest and growing precautions against the coronavirus threat, the theatrical business took a steep tumble. Aggregate box office over the four days between Saturday and Tuesday amounted [...]

  • ‘Sons of Denmark’s’ Production Company Unveils

    ‘Sons of Denmark’s’ Production Company Unveils Slate With Rising Talent (EXCLUSIVE)

    Since “Sons of Denmark’s” world bow at Rotterdam in 2019, Danish writer/director Ulaa Salim and producer Daniel Mühlendorph have enjoyed invites to 50 world festivals, and won nine awards – including best director at Seattle – and distribution in eight territories, negotiated by New Europe Film Sales. Those take in China (Huanxi Films), the U.K./Ireland [...]

  • Arri Graham, Ezra Graham, Clayne Crawford,

    'The Killing of Two Lovers': Film Review

    Opening on what appears to be the verge of its titular act, Robert Machoian’s “The Killing of Two Lovers” then steadily pulls back from what sounds like a noirish potboiler of marital infidelity and rage. Instead, his , as is so often the case. Stark as the surrounding Western Utah landscapes its characters seem dwarfed [...]

  • The Truth Will Out

    NENT Group Boards Second Season of 'The Truth Will Out' With Banijay Rights

    NENT Group’s streaming service Viaplay has ordered a second season of the Swedish crime drama “The Truth Will Out” which will be headlined by Robert Gustafsson, the star of “The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared.” The story of the second season, which is based on an idea by renowned Swedish [...]

  • Thirst

    LevelK Acquires Icelandic Gay Vampire Pic 'Thirst' (EXCLUSIVE)

    LevelK has boarded the Icelandic gay vampire movie “Thirst” which will be world premiere at the Goteborg Film Festival and screen at the Nordic Film Market. “Thirst” directed by Gaukur Úlfarsson and Steinþór Hróar Steinþórsson, takes place in a small town where evil is lurking around and strange crimes and brutality frequently occur. The film [...]

  • 'Assassins' Review: The Public Murder of

    'Assassins': Film Review

    One of these days, somebody should (and probably will) make a documentary about Kim Jong-un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea. An essential chapter of it would be about how when he came to power in 2011, after the death of his father, Kim Jong-il (who had ruled the country since 1994), just about everyone, [...]

  • Minari

    'Minari': Film Review

    It took four movies before Lee Isaac Chung was ready to tell the kind of story first-timers so often rush to share straight out of the gate. Not a coming-of-age movie so much as a deeply personal and lovingly poetic rendering of his Korean American childhood — specifically, how it felt for his immigrant family [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad