Queen Elizabeth II Strips Harvey Weinstein of Top U.K. Honor

Queen Elizabeth II has stripped disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of the honorary CBE he was awarded in 2004.

“The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order,” the U.K.’s official public record gazette states.

The U.K. cabinet office has confirmed the news to Variety.

The award is conferred by the British monarch to those who have made a “distinguished, innovative contribution to any area.” Weinstein and his brother Bob co-produced via Miramax, which they used to run, U.S./U.K. co-production “Shakespeare in Love” (1998) that won seven Oscars, including best picture and best supporting actress for Judi Dench, playing Queen Elizabeth I.

The U.K. government’s guidance for honors recipients states that they are “expected to be, and remain, good citizens and role models.”

However, the honors can also be withdrawn for a number of reasons. “This might include being found guilty of a criminal offence, behavior which results in censure by a regulatory or a professional body, or any other behavior that is deemed to bring the honors system into disrepute,” the regulations governing the honors state.

The decision is made by a Forfeiture Committee. One of the reasons the Committee can revoke an honor is when an honoree has been found guilty by the courts of a criminal offence and sentenced to a term of imprisonment of more than three months.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault at a prison in upstate New York.