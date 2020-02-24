×

Greenwich Takes U.S. Rights to Oscar-Winner Caroline Link’s ‘When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit’

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Frédéric Batier/Sommerhaus/Warner

Beta Cinema has sold the German box-office hit “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit” by Oscar-winner Caroline Link to the U.S. Greenwich Entertainment picked up the rights to the feature, which has attracted almost one million admissions since its Christmas release in Germany alone.

German media lauded the film, calling it “a real godsend for the German cinema year” (Spiegel), “a remarkably optimistic drama” (Stern) and “a film that appeals to children and adults equally” (Die Zeit).

The Sommerhaus production in co-production with Warner Bros. Entertainment, Nextfilm Filmproduktion, La Siala Entertainment, Hugofilm Production, and RAI Cinema stars Carla Juri (“Blade Runner 2049”), Oliver Masucci (“Never Look Away,” “Look Who’s Back”) and Riva Krymalowski, and is based on the semi-biographical bestselling novel by Judith Kerr.

It follows 9-year-old Anna, who in 1933 has to flee the Nazis, leaving her favorite pink rabbit cuddly toy behind. From then on, the toy dominates Anna’s thoughts, as her family moves to Zurich and Paris, to finally land in London. She encounters life in exile, not speaking the language, not knowing customs and manners, missing her friends and loved ones. Yet Anna grows up, finds new friends, learns to take responsibility and is certain she can do anything.

“Our heroine feels the effects of tyranny, antisemitism, displacement and being a refugee and despite these real dangers, somehow manages to keep her innocence and sense of adventure through it all. Caroline Link has created a new classic film of 20th-century childhood in extremis,” said Edward Arentz, Greenwich co-MD, who negotiated the deal with Beta Cinema CEO Dirk Schuerhoff.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Greenwich Takes U.S. Rights to Caroline

    Greenwich Takes U.S. Rights to Oscar-Winner Caroline Link's 'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit'

    Beta Cinema has sold the German box-office hit “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit” by Oscar-winner Caroline Link to the U.S. Greenwich Entertainment picked up the rights to the feature, which has attracted almost one million admissions since its Christmas release in Germany alone. German media lauded the film, calling it “a real godsend for the [...]

  • 'H Is for Happiness' Review

    'H Is for Happiness': Film Review

    More often than not, “A” festival competitions privilege the arty over the entertaining, so hats off to the Berlinale Generation section, where the two qualities frequently coexist. A case in point: the delightful coming-of-age dramedy “H Is for Happiness,” which provides feel-good entertainment for the entire family without pandering — and definitely without sacrificing style [...]

  • 'Jinpa' Review

    ‘Jinpa’: Film Review

    After roaming for more than a year on the international festival circuit, “Jinpa” — the latest effort from Tibetan director Pema Tseden (“Old Dog,” “Tharlo”) — has finally launched a limited run in U.S. art houses, where it might find an appreciative if occasionally perplexed audience for its idiosyncratic mix of deadpan wit and understated [...]

  • Clarisse-Goulart

    Projeto Paradiso Fights for Brazilian Film Industry

    BERLIN — Having slowed incentives to a near halt this year, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s government looks set to decimate film funding in 2020. Brazil’s industry is bracing – and fighting back. On Sunday, at Berlin, Projeto Paradiso, a philanthropic organization, announced a Sao Paulo Forum, New Business Models for a New Audiovisual Era, and [...]

  • The Journey

    Saudi Animation Feature 'The Journey' Secures Distribution in MENA and Japan

    Animation feature “The Journey,” co-produced by Saudi animation studios Manga Productions and Japan’s Toei Animation, has struck a deal with Dubai-based exhibitor Vox Cinemas for theatrical distribution across the Middle East and North Africa. Manga has also announced that the toon epic based on Saudi folklore and directed by Japan’s Shizuno Kobun (“Godzilla: City on the [...]

  • The Suspended Mourning

    Berlin: Hernan Caffiero Sets Up Two Series About Victims of Police Violence as Chilean Industry Protests Brutality (EXCLUSIVE)

    Inspired by the victims of violent crackdowns by Chilean police, filmmaker Hernán Caffiero is looking to tell their story. Caffiero is currently developing two series about human rights crimes and the effects of police brutality in Chile, one a four-part documentary, the other a follow-up to his Intl. Emmy-winning “The Suspended Mourning,” a dramatized collection [...]

  • MARE

    Andrea Štaka on Berlin Panorama Player ‘Mare’

    Andrea Štaka, who won a Locarno Golden Leopard in 2006 with “Faulein,” unveils her latest film “Mare” in the Panorama section of this year’s Berlin Festival. Telling the story of a middle age mom, Marija Škaričić (“The Priest’s Children”) and Goran Navojec (“All the Best”) were cast to tell the story of a family in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad