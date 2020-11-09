Broken English Boards Chile’s ‘The Monster Within’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Broken English Productions, the Latinx production arm of financier Grandave Capital, is boarding “The Monster Within,” the elevated genre film from Chile’s Forastero.

The move follows the worldwide sales rights pick up of Forastero’s “My Tender Matador” by Grandave Capital’s sales arm, Grandave Int’l, at the Venice Film Festival.

“As we want to finance high quality projects, it was an easy decision to continue to do business with Forastero,” said Grandave Capital president Stanley Preschutti, adding: “When you see the additional production companies involved with ‘The Monster Within’ and the projects they have done, that decision was even easier.”

Broken English Productions joins a team of European, North American and Latin American co-producers that apart from Forastero include Denmark’s Space Rocket Nation, the label of Lene Børglum and Nicolas Winding Refn; Spain-based ZircoZine; Canada’s 1976 Productions and Argentina’s Tornado Cine, founded by producers Alejandro Israel and Ezequiel Borovinsky.

Spain’s Luis Tosar, who also co-produces via his company ZircoZine, leads the cast in what is described as a coming-of-age horror thriller based on a Chilean myth.

Tosar plays a police captain who goes to a remote forest town with a teenage daughter in tow where he is meant to investigate some recent terrorist incidents. These attacks allegedly involve a coven of local warlocks in need of a human sacrifice and the captain’s daughter seems to fit the bill. Chilean-Spanish actress Maria Luisa Mayol plays an enigmatic coroner.

Based on Chilean myths about a creature called the Invunche, “The Monster Within” creates a “fictional story that engages with one of the most universal and intergenerational issues: people’s limits and motivations when they’re able to perceive humanity’s darkest aspects, the result of fear, loneliness, guilt and isolation,” Larrea said at Cannes.

My Tender Matador Courtesy: Florencia Larrea

Rodrigo Susarte (“Gen Mishima,” “Ventana”) directed the film based on an original screenplay by Valeria Hofmann.

Headed by Florencia Larrea and Gregorio Gonzalez, Forastero’s other credits include “Dry Martina” as well as Sundance hit and Golden Globe-nominated drama, “La Nana.”

Tornado Cine is one of the co-producers of “My Tender Matador” which stars Alfredo Castro as a transgender woman during Pinochet’s military dictatorship and is based on Chilean queer icon Pedro Lemebel’s eponymous groundbreaking novel.

“My Tender Matador” is among the top local contenders to represent Chile at the 2021 Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category. Grandave International is in talks with U.S. distributors regarding a U.S. release. In addition to “My Tender Matador,” Grandave International is taking Omar Chaparro-led boxing drama “7th & Union” to AFM.