Goteborg Festival to Open With ‘Psychosis,’ Pay Tribute to Stellan Skarsgård

By

International Correspondent

Stellan Skargard Golden Globes
CREDIT: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Goteborg Film Festival, the biggest showcase of local and international movies in the Nordics, will kick off its 43rd edition with Maria Bäck’s “”Psychosis,” and will close with actor-turned-director Mårten Klingberg’s “My Father Mary Anne.”

Both timely Swedish dramas dealing with trauma post-sexual abuse, and the experience of a transgender priest, respectively, “Psychosis” and “My Father Mary Anne” will have their world premiere at Goteborg.

Stellan Skarsgård, who just won a Golden Globe for his performance in the hit HBO series “Tchernobyl,” will receive the prestigious Nordic Honorary Dragon Award and will be honored with a retrospective of some of the greatest films of his career. As part of the tribute, the estival will also host the Nordic premiere of “The Painted Bird” which was recently shortlisted for the international feature film category at the Oscars. During the festival, Skarsgård will also having a masterclass.

In addition to opening the festival, “Psychosis” will play as part of the Nordic competition along with Henrik Schyffert’s “Spring Uje Spring,” Dag Johan Haugerud’s “Beware of Children,” Malou Reymann’s “A Perfectly Normal Family,” Jenni Toivoniemi’s “Games People Play,” Amanda Kernell’s “Charter,” Grímur Hákonarson’s “The County” and Jorunn Myklebust Syversen’s “Disco.”

The French director Mia Hansen-Løve will preside the jury of the Nordic competition. Yonfan, the Hong Kong-based director, Marianne Slot, the well-respected Danish-French producer, and Sofia Norlin, the Swedish director, will sit on the jury.

Spearheaded by the artistic director Jonas Holmberg, the festival’s lineup will be made up of 50% of films directed by women.

The international competition boasts Jenna Bass’s “Flatland,” Yonfan’s “No. 7 Cherry Lane,” Danielle Lessovitz’s “Port Authority,” Alice Winocour’s “Proxima,” Sarah Gavron’s “Rocks,” Pietro Marcello’s “Martin Eden,” Anthony Chen’s “Wet Season” and Peter Mackie Burns’s “Rialto.”

Louise Archambault’s “And the Birds Rained Down,” Jan-Ole Gerster’s “Lara,” Katrin Gebbe’s “Pelican Blood,” Delphine Lehericey’s “Beyond the Horizon” and Thomas Clay’s “Fanny Lye Deliver’d,” Makoto Tezuka’s “Tezuka’s Barbara,” Ginevra Elkann’s “If Only,” Ágnes Kocsis’s “Eden” and Fernando Frias’s “I Am No Longer Here” complete the international competition roster.

As previously announced, this year’s festival will draw the spotlight on Brazilian cinema with 15 films from Brazil, notably “Bacurau” and “The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao,” two highly political film reflecting on the country’s contemporary turmoils which have intensified since the election of Jair Bolsonaro, explained Holmberg.

A flurry of local and international directors and actors are expected to attend, including Lone Scherfig (“The Kindness of Strangers”), Karim Aïniouz (“The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao”), Juliano Dornelles (“Bacurau”), Winocour (“Proxima”), Billie Piper (“Rare Beasts”), Bass (“Flatland”) and Grebbe (“Pelican Blood”), Josefin Frida (Disco), on top of the directors of the Nordic competition.

The international documentary lineup includes Jussi Rastas & Jenni Kivistö’s “Colombia in My Arms,” Lou Strömberg’s “Typhoon Mama,” Eva Marie Rødbro’s “I Love You I Miss You I Hope I See You Before I Die,” Carl Olsson’s “Meanwhile on Earth,” Sven Blume’s “For Somebody Else,” Åsa Sjöström’s “The Last Circus Princess,” David Aronowitsch’s “Idomeni,” Margreth Olin, Katja Høgset and Espen Wallin’s “The Self Portrait” and Susanne Kovács’s “It Takes a Family.”

    Goteborg Festival to Open With 'Psychosis,' Pay Tribute to Stellan Skarsgård

