‘God You’re Such a P—k’ Debuts Trailer, Reveals First Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer of family drama “God You’re Such a P—k,” starring Heike Makatsch and Til Schweiger. Sales agent Picture Tree Intl. has revealed the first territory deals.

Cinemart has taken rights for Czech Republic and Slovakia, while Voxell Films has taken CIS. Picture Tree is in final negotiations for North America, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and Poland. The German distributor Leonine is aiming for an Oct. 1 release.

Inspired by the true story of Stefanie Pape and the book of the same name written by her father Frank Pape, the film follows a 16-year-old girl, played by Sinje Irslinger, whose world is turned upside down when she finds out she has terminal cancer right before a school graduation trip to Paris.

When Steffi’s parents, portrayed by Schweiger and Makatsch, decide she should stay home instead, she runs away with a young motorcycle daredevil, played by Max Hubacher (“The Captain,” “Mario”), who promises to take her to Paris. Driven by deep longing and a lust for life, Steffi learns it’s easier to let go of life when you’ve really loved it.

The film is directed by André Erkau, who told Variety the film had a powerful main character: a teenager who defies her deadly disease and wants to live again. “It is precisely this longing for life that is the driving force of our story,” he said. “Ultimately, it’s not a film about dying, but a film that tells with infectious energy a story about wanting to live — and it’s therefore a declaration of love for life itself.”

The film was produced by Tommy Wosch, who co-wrote the script with Katja Kittendorf. UFA Fiction produces in cooperation with RTL.