Global Screen Sells ‘Lassie Come Home’ to More Than 44 Countries (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Courtesy of LCH Film/Warner Bros. Ent./Tom Trambow

Munich-based world sales company Global Screen has pre-sold the new adaptation of Eric Knight novel’s “Lassie Come Home,” whose canine character was first brought to the big screen more than 75 years ago, to more than 44 countries.

Territories include Italy (Lucky Red), France (Mediawan Rights), Scandinavia (Angel Scandinavia), Israel (Film House), CIS (Volga Film), the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Hungary (Prorom), Poland (Kino Swiat), former Yugoslavia (Investacommerce), the Baltic States (Volga Film), South Korea (Challan) and Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia and Central America (Delta Films). Warner Bros. Pictures releases the film theatrically in Germany Feb. 20.

The live-action family film centers on Flo’s best friend, his collie Lassie. When his family is forced to give the dog away, Flo is heartbroken. But Lassie isn’t easily separated from Flo and embarks on an adventurous journey across Germany to be reunited with Flo. Hanno Olderdissen directed the story from a script by Jane Ainscough.

The pic was produced by Henning Ferber through LCH Film UG in co-production with Warner Bros. Film Prods. Germany, Südstern Film and Traumfabrik Babelsberg.

The production received backing from Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, MFG Medien- und Filmgesellschaft Baden-Württemberg and the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF) as well as the Czech Film Fund.

Alice Buquoy, senior sales and acquisitions manager international at Global Screen, said: “We are very happy that so many countries have already decided to bring Lassie, the most famous dog in film history, back to the cinema screens. We hope that we can also convince the remaining territories of this timeless, adventurous and incomparable story about inseparable friendship that can overcome everything.”

