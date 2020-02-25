Gerard Butler, Daniel Bruhl, Tom Wlaschiha Attend Babelsberg Night in Berlin

Actors Gerard Butler (pictured above with Soho House’s Dominic Hofer and Studio Babelsberg’s Christoph Fisser), Daniel Brühl and Tom Wlaschiha, who played Jaqen H’ghar in “Game of Thrones,” were among the guests at the Studio Babelsberg Night Friday at Berlin’s Soho House.

Other actors at the party included Thomas Kretschmann, Emilia Schuele, Elyas M’Barek, Iris Berben, Max von der Groeben, Sebastian Koch, Sabin Tambrea, Sonja Gerhardt, David Schuetter, and Hannah Herzsprung.

The directors at the event were Tom Tykwer, Ruben Fleischer, Baran bo Odar, Stefan Ruzowitzky, Lars Kraume, Marco Kreuzpaintner, and Jan-Ole Gerster.

Among the politicians and business execs were Michael Mueller, Mayor of Berlin, Monika Gruetters, Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, Charles Rivkin, chairman of the Motion Picture Assn., David Goldman, VP, original series at Netflix, Martin Bachmann, managing director at Sony Pictures Releasing in Germany, and Kirsten Niehuus, M.D. at Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg.

Hosting the event were Studio Babelsberg’s president and CEO, Charlie Woebcken, and its COO, Christoph Fisser. The events partners were Canada Goose, Breitling, Helena Rubinstein. Variety was the media partner.

Studio Babelsberg is one of Germany’s leading production facilities. Paramount’s “Without Remorse,” starring Michael B. Jordan, wrapped in December. The studio is in pre-production with two major film projects, yet to be announced. Fisser said: “Thanks to the improved German Federal Film Fund DFFF2 we were able to acquire two big budget international productions that will keep us busy for the next months. In the first half of the year, all stages at Studio Babelsberg are fully booked.”

Left: Tom Wlaschiha; Right: Waldemar Pokromski, Stefan Ruzowitzky, Christoph Fisser and Daniel Bruehl (Photo by Andreas Rentz for Studio Babelsberg)