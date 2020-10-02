George Clooney to Deliver Virtual Screen Talk at BFI London Film Festival

Actor and filmmaker George Clooney will deliver a virtual screen talk at the 64th British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival, where he will discuss his career and his latest feature “The Midnight Sky.”

“The Midnight Sky” is a post-apocalyptic tale that follows Clooney, playing a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop an astronaut, played by Felicity Jones (“On the Basis of Sex”), and her team from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel “Good Morning, Midnight,” adapted by Mark L. Smith (“The Revenant”). The film also stars David Oyelowo (“The Water Man”), Kyle Chandler (“Catch-22”) and Demián Bichir (“The Hateful Eight”). It will be released by Netflix in December.

Clooney will take a pause during post-production of the film to deliver the screen talk.

Clooney is a festival veteran several times over with films like “The Ides of March,” “The Descendants” and “Up in the Air.” “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” voiced by Clooney, opened the festival in 2009 and “Good Night and Good Luck,” directed by, and starring him, closed the festival in 2005.

The event takes place Oct. 18, and will be free to access in the U.K. and internationally via the BFI YouTube channel.

Other screen talks at the festival will involve actors Riz Ahmed (“Mogul Mowgli”) and Letitia Wright (“Mangrove”) as well as filmmakers Miranda July (“Kajillionaire”), Christian Petzold (“Undine”), Michel Franco (“New Order”), Tsai Ming-liang (“Days”), musician and performer David Byrne and artist ES Devlin.

The BFI London Film Festival runs Oct. 7-18.