‘Gaza Mon Amour’ to Represent Palestine in Oscars’ International Feature Film Race (EXCLUSIVE)

“Gaza Mon Amour,” starring Hiam Abbass (“Succession”) and Salim Daw (“Fauda”), will serve as Palestine’s official entry in the International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Directed by Tarzan and Arab Nasser, “Gaza Mon Amour” is represented in international markets by the Paris-based company Versatile Films and has been officially selected by Palestine’s Oscar committee.

Set in contemporary Gaza, the film revolves around Issa, a 60-year-old fisherman who is secretly in love with Siham, a woman who works at the market with her daughter Leila. When he mysteriously finds an ancient phallic statue of Apollo in his fishing nets, Issa feels that this discovery will change his life forever. As his confidence starts to grow, Issa decides to approach Siham.

“Gaza Mon Amour” world premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival in the Horizons section, and went on to screen at Toronto, where it won the NETPAC Award. It also played at Hamburg and Antalya festival, where Salim Daw won the best actor prize, and at Chicago. The critically acclaimed film was produced by Les Films Du Tambour’s Marie Legrand and Rani Massalha.

A tale of love and desire, “Gaza Mon Amour” is the latest film from the Nasser brothers, whose previous credits include “Dégradé” and “Condom Lead.”

“We are honored to represent Palestine at this year’s Oscar International Film category. We are proud to bring the film’s message of finding love regardless of age, all while set against the reality of life in present day Gaza, to Academy voters,” said the Nasser brothers.

This is the 13th film to represent Palestine at the Oscars. The Palestinian submission has been nominated twice before, in 2005 for “Paradise Now” and in 2013 for “Omar,” both of which were directed by Hany Abu-Assad.