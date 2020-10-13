Gaumont Signs Five-Year Deal With Under The Milky Way

Gaumont has signed a five-year deal with the international aggregator Under The Milky Way to handle the digital distribution of Gaumont’s new releases and library titles on transactional VOD services.

Under the pact, Under The Milky Way will handle the distribution of Gaummont’s movie across global platforms such as Apple, Google, Amazon, iTunes, and Sony, as well as local services outside of France.

“Gaumont was one of the first studios to believe in Under The Milky Way back in 2013, and we are now thrilled and proud that Gaumont of renewing their trust through this major deal,” said Jérôme Chung, the co-founder of Under The Milky Way.

“Under The Milky Way currently oversees international operations in key regions such as North and Latin America, Asia, and of course Europe. It is fully ready to ensure a successful handling of this mission,” said Chung.

Founded a decade ago, Under The Milky Way handles digital film distribution and marketing for more than 5,000 films in over 100 territories. The company works with more than 100 platforms, including Apple, Google and Amazon, and has a client roster including Studiocanal and Pathé in France, Non-Stop Entertainment in Scandinavia, A Contracorriente Films in Spain, CDC in Latin America, Gussi in Mexico and Globo in Brazil.

Under The Milky Way started working with Gaumont on their library films, notably Luc Besson’s “Le grand bleu” and “Nikita,” and went on to sell its recent films, notably “The Emperor of Paris, “Chocolat” and “See You Up There.”

Jerome Soulet, the head of library at Gaumont, said the deal will allow the company’s films to “gain in availability and visibility around the globe.”

Gaumont boasts an international sales division and handles about 10 new films per year that are co-produced and distributed by Gaumont.

The company, which is considered the world’s oldest film group, has a vast catalogue comprising than 1400 films from directors such as Louis Malle, Jean-Luc Godard, and more recently Eric Toledano & Olivier Nakache, whose film “The Intouchables” became the biggest worldwide success for a French language film, grossing $450 million.