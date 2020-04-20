Francois Truffaut, Charlie Chaplin, David Lynch Titles Hit Netflix

Collections of films by iconic directors such as François Truffaut and Charlie Chaplin are heading to Netflix as part of a wide-ranging deal struck with distributor MK2 Films.

The titles will be available only in France for now.

Twelve of Truffaut’s seminal films, including “Jules and Jim” and “The 400 Blows” (pictured), will launch on the streaming giant on April 24. The deal is particularly auspicious given France’s ongoing coronavirus lockdown, which is due to remain in place until May 11.

The pact between Netflix and the indie arthouse distributor covers a catalogue of 50 films directed by Truffaut, Chaplin, Demy, Alain Resnais, David Lynch, Emir Kusturica, Michael Haneke, Xavier Dolan, Steve McQueen and Krzysztof Kieslowski.

The agreement, however, is not exclusive, and select titles are still available on other platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video. However, the pact — which will see all 50 films rolled out throughout the year — does mark the first time such extensive collections of films from some of the directors will be offered together on a streaming platform.

The Truffaut collection will roll out with the following films: “Bed and Board”; “Fahrenheit 451”; “Confidentially Yours”; “Jules and Jim”; “Love on the Run”; “Shoot the Piano Player”; “Stolen Kisses”; “The 400 Blows”; “The Last Metro”; “The Soft Skin”; “The Woman Next Door”; and “Two English Girls.”

Sara May, director of acquisitions and co-productions for France and Italy, said: “These heritage films are universal in scope and will always remain a source of inspiration for both our members and the writers and directors with whom we collaborate today.”

Nathanaël Karmitz, founder of the Paris-based MK2, added: “We are very pleased that Netflix is strengthening its position in heritage cinema and major international authors with this agreement. MK2’s role, through its catalogue of more than 800 titles representing part of the world history of cinema, is to contribute to the transmission of this universal cinema heritage and to make these films accessible to the greatest number of people, including the youngest. This broadcasting agreement is good news for all French people who love cinema and its history.”