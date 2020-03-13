×

France’s Network M6 Sells Half of Tech Company Bedrock to RTL Group

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
M6

France’s second biggest commercial network M6 is set to sell 50% of the capital of its technology company Bedrock to RTL Group with the aim of creating a leading streaming service in Europe.

Bedrock, which is spearheaded by Jonas Engwall, is responsible for developing a platform used by 6Play, RTL Belgique, RTL Hongrie and RTL Croatie. Starting in June, Bedrock will also be used by Salto, the subscription-based streaming service jointly launched by TF1, the public broadcaster France Televisions and M6.

Bedrock will also be used by RTL Nederland for the next version of its on-demand and SVOD services, RTL XL and Videoland.

The deal with RTL Group – M6’s biggest shareholder — will have to receive anti-trust approval. M6 stated that the group might open Bedrock’s capital to other shareholders.

M6 has been ahead of the curve with respects to digital initiatives in France. The group launched the on-demand service M6Replay in 2008, and the streaming service 6play in 2013.

More Film

  • M6

    France's Network M6 Sells Half of Tech Company Bedrock to RTL Group

    France’s second biggest commercial network M6 is set to sell 50% of the capital of its technology company Bedrock to RTL Group with the aim of creating a leading streaming service in Europe. Bedrock, which is spearheaded by Jonas Engwall, is responsible for developing a platform used by 6Play, RTL Belgique, RTL Hongrie and RTL [...]

  • The Postcard Killings

    'The Postcard Killings': Film Review

    There have been a lot of adaptations (primarily for TV) of megaselling author James Patterson’s pulpy fictions, none particularly memorable, with the possible exception of hit 1997 thriller “Kiss the Girls.” But then, his books seldom aim for much more than disposable entertainment, so it’s apt enough that their screen versions should follow suit. By [...]

  • Stargirl

    ‘Stargirl’: Film Review

    Maybe it’s the fault of “The Fault in Our Stars” that we assume, in the flourishing modern era of the young-adult genre, that one of the story’s romantic leads has to die in order to advance the dramatic stakes. Fortunately, that’s not the case with director Julia Hart’s “Stargirl.” Adapted by Hart, Kristin Hahn and [...]

  • Inside the Rain

    ‘Inside the Rain’: Film Review

    When asked to diagnose himself early in “Inside the Rain,” Benjamin Glass, a college film student played by Aaron Fisher, cheerfully runs down a checklist: “I’m bipolar, ADHD, OCD, borderline personality disorder… You name it, I’ve got it.” It’s a moment that is at once both amusing and unsettling — even more so if you’re [...]

  • Destin Daniel Cretton

    Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Suspends Production as Director Self-Isolates

    Following a number of release dates moving and premieres being cancelled, Marvel and Disney have decided to temporarly shutter production on “Shang-Chi.” The delay comes due to director Destin Daniel Cretton being asked by a doctor to self-isolate. Cretton was not feeling symptoms of COVID-19, but chose be tested as a precaution since he is [...]

  • Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson77th Annual

    Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Give Coronavirus Update from Australia

    Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have shared an update from Australia, where they both remain in isolated care after testing positive for coronavirus. “Rita Wilson and I would like to thank everyone Down Under for taking such good care of us,” Hanks wrote on social media. “We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we [...]

  • Atmosphere during the 2019 Sun Valley

    Film News Roundup: Sun Valley, Montclair Film Festivals Canceled

    In today’s film news roundup, film festivals in New Jersey and Idaho are being postponed, Oscar-nominated Jason Hall will direct wrestling drama “Unstoppable” and the StoryPlace Studios database of story content is unveiled. FILM FESTIVALS Amid cancellations of major film festivals such as Tribeca, events in New Jersey, Idaho and Beverly Hills have opted to postpone [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad