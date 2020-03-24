×

French Network M6 Addresses Coronavirus Crisis’ Impact on Revenues

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coronavirus Covid-19 Variety Cover Story

Following TF1’s announcement that it won’t offer financial forecasting this year, France’s second biggest commercial network, M6, said it has also been greatly hit by the drop in advertising revenues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

M6 said “the cancelations and delaying of advertising campaigns will have a significative impact on revenues, notably during the second quarter.” M6 will give further information on its advertising revenue and savings plan in its next financial report on April 28.

In order to cope with the consequences of the crisis, M6 has “taken the necessary measures to reduce the costs, notably the cost of its programming slate aside from the postponing of sports events such as the Euro 2020.” The group also said it would temporarily reduce its workforce.

Along with the decline in advertising revenues, M6 said it had also been affected by the shutdown of production and distribution of movies carried on by its subsidiary SND, as well as the production of TV programs handled by its other companies — Studio 89, C Productions and Golden Network. “The majority of the productions and broadcasting have been halted and will be postponed,” M6 said.

While shoots have stopped during the country’s lockdown, M6, like TF1 and the public broadcaster France Televisions, is still filming newscasts and select TV magazines across the TV, radio and digital services owned by the group.

M6 said it still has access to credit lines and is finalizing the sale of its German subsidiary iGraal to Global Savings Group for 35 million Euros.

“The strength and diversity of M6’s model, as well as the determination of its collaborators will allow (M6) to prepare for a solid jump-start after the end of the sanitary crisis,” the company said.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Coronavirus Covid-19 Variety Cover Story

    French Network M6 Addresses Coronavirus Crisis' Impact on Revenues

    Following TF1’s announcement that it won’t offer financial forecasting this year, France’s second biggest commercial network, M6, said it has also been greatly hit by the drop in advertising revenues caused by the coronavirus pandemic. M6 said “the cancelations and delaying of advertising campaigns will have a significative impact on revenues, notably during the second [...]

  • ZagrebDox Pro

    ZagrebDox Pro Announces Awards After Coronavirus Forces Event Online

    After a week that saw air travel worldwide grounded by the coronavirus pandemic and a powerful earthquake strike the Croatian capital, the organizers of ZagrebDox Pro had something to celebrate on Tuesday, as the annual workshop and pitching competition announced the awards from its first ever online edition. “After 10 editions of conducting our pitching [...]

  • A General View of the Ziegfeld

    Go Fund Me Campaign to Help New York City Movie Theater Workers Reaches Goal

    A Go Fund Me campaign to raise money for New York City movie theater workers who have been laid off or furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic has reached its goal. The Cinema Workers Solidarity Fund has racked up $74,587 in donations, surpassing the $74,000 it set out to raise. The initiative was launched a [...]

  • SXSW Festival

    SXSW Film Festival Unveils 2020 Winners After Cancellation

    Though this year’s SXSW was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film festival held annually in Austin, Texas announced 2020 award winners. Cooper Raiff’s comedy “Shithouse” has won the SXSW Grand Jury Award in the narrative feature competition, and Katrine Philp’s “An Elephant in the Room” took home the top prize for documentary features. [...]

  • Wet Season Singapore Film

    Singapore Cinemas to Close for a Month Due to Coronavirus

    The Singapore government has ordered the closure of all cinemas in the country for a month. The move was made in reaction to the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made by the country’s COVID-19 multi-ministry task force. The measures will run from Thursday at 11.59pm local time until Apr 30. Gatherings [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad