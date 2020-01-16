×

Fox Searchlight Pictures, Celluloid Dreams to Co-Distribute Sundance-Bound ‘Wendy’ Internationally

Fox Searchlight Pictures and Celluloid Dreams have joined forces to co-distribute Benh Zeitlin’s “Wendy” which is set to world premiere at Sundance.

The movie, which will be released in the U.S. on Feb. 28 by Fox Searchlight Pictures, tells wildly reimagined story of Peter Pan through the eyes of Wendy, who finds herself lost on a mysterious island where aging and time have come unglued. Wendy must fight to save her family, her freedom, and the joyous spirit of youth from the deadly peril of growing up. Headlined by newcomer Devin France, the film was produced by Becky Glupczynski, Dan Janvey, Paul Mezey and Josh Penn.

“We are looking forward to working closely with (Celluloid Dreams’s) Hengameh Panahi and Charlotte Mickie on the international distribution plans for Benh Zeitlin’s incredible second film,” said Rebecca Kearey, Searchlight International president.

Zeitlin is best known for her critically acclaimed coming-of-drama “Beasts of the Southern Wild” which was handled by Celluloid Dreams.

“Selling international rights to ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’ was an unforgettable experience. Hengameh and I
are beyond thrilled to be reunited and working with Benh, Dan, Paul and Josh all over again,” said Mickie, adding that “Benh’s film is a true arthouse gem.”

Celluloid Dreams has been championing independent films worldwide for more than 30 years, notably through its ‘Directors Label’ which was created to discover and promote up-and-coming, talented directors. Celluloid Dreams’ current slate includes Shannon Murphy’s “Babyteeth” which competed at Venice, and the animated feature “Swallows of Kabul” by Zabou Breitman and Elea Gobbé-Mévellec, which played at Cannes’s Un Certain Regard, as well as “The Painted Bird” by Vaclav Marhoul which competed at Venice and went on to play at Toronto.

