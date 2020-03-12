Former eOne High-Ranking Executive Alex Hamilton Tapped CEO of Studiocanal U.K.

Alex Hamilton, the former president of international and managing director of Entertainment One U.K., has been appointed CEO of Studiocanal U.K. He will be joining the company on April 22 and will report to the group CEO Anna Marsh.

During his tenure at eOne which ran from 2008 to 2019, Hamilton spearheaded the company’s U.K. film business and was responsible for acquiring and distributing in the U.K. a wide range of feature films, including the “Twilight” franchise, “12 Years a Slave,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Spotlight” and “Green Book.” Under his watch, eOne became a leading independent distributor in the U.K., grossing over £725m at the local box office.

Hamilton said he has “long admired the slate and ambition of Studiocanal and will take great pride in driving the U.K. business further forward.”

“Alex’s experience and in-depth knowledge of the UK market are essential assets to accelerate the development of Studiocanal in its ambition of becoming a leader in the production and distribution of European films and series,” said Maxime Saada, the chairman and Canal Plus Group and Studiocanal.

Marsh said Hamilton is “the perfect fit, with vast industry experience, a passion for film, filmmakers & bringing top quality content to the British audience.”

Hamilton will work alongside Nicola Shindler, the current CEO of Studiocanal-owned TV banner RED, who will become chief creative officer of Studiocanal U.K.

Shindler will continue to develop U.K. productions for Studiocanal, whose development roster include the shark attack thriller “Something in the Water” which will be directed by Gaby Dellal and will be produced by Noel Clarke and Jason Maza. The film will start shooting later this year.

Over at RED, Shindler has produced a number of hit drama series, notably “Years and Years” and “The Stranger.”