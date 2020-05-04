Former Cinenord Producers Launch Nevis Productions to Make Scandi, English-Language Shows

A trio of well-respected Scandinavian producers heading from Cinenord are joining forces to set up Nevis Productions, a banner dedicated to high-end Nordic and English-language series. The London-based independent producer Nevision is financially backing the new company.

Set up by Anni Faurbye Fernandez, Moa Westeson and Cindy Hanson, Nevis Productions will have offices in Stockholm and Copenhagen.

All three producers have a strong track record in scripted drama production. Fernandez’s credits include Stieg Larsson’s “Millennium” Trilogy, David Fincher’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “Wallander” (the Swedish and British version starring Kenneth Branagh), “Occupied,” “Wisting” and “Atlantic Crossing.” Fernandez previously worked as CEO at Yellow Bird, as well as Good Company Films and the banner Cinenord.

Westeson, meanwhile, produced films at Breidablick and SF Studios before joining Cinenord. Her credits include “Vegas,” the trilogy “Jerry Maya’s Detective Agency,” “Atlantic Crossing” and “Veum.”

Hanson, whose track record spans TV series and films in Scandinavia and the U.K., worked at BBC Drama where she was involved in popular shows such as “Waking The Dead” and “Occupation,” before joining Cinenord where she worked on “Wisting” and “Atlantic Crossing.” Nevision will also be joined by junior producer Matilde Norgaard.

“There is a strong demand for both local-language drama as well as English-language series which have their roots in Scandinavia,” said Fernandez.

“With our strong and diverse network of connections in both our home territories and internationally we feel we are uniquely positioned to provide exceptional, compelling content for a wide range of platforms and audiences,” added Fernandez.

The company’s development slate includes the dramedy “Neighbourhood Watch” for a Scandinavian broadcaster, a coming-of-age mystery crime series that will be directed by Kasper Møller-Jensen. Nevis is also collaborating with “The Bridge” actress Sofia Helin and producer Jacob Raben on the geo-political medical thriller “Wake” which is written by U.K. scribe Jamie Brittain (“Skins”).

“The Nordic market is thriving both in terms of content creation and broadcast opportunities, so we are understandably excited by the potential of this drama powerhouse,” said James Cabourne, the executive chairman at Nevision, who added that the three executives have “world-class reputations as producers of high-end scripted content.”