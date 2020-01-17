First Look Still of Kike Maíllo’s ‘A Perfect Enemy’ Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

The first still of “A Perfect Enemy,” the psychological thriller directed by popular Spanish filmmaker Kike Maíllo and based on Amelie Nothomb’s bestselling novel, has been unveiled by newly-launched sales company Pulsar Content.

Pulsar Films is co-representing U.S. rights with CAA and UTA. Based on Nothomb’s “The Enemy’s Cosmetique,” “A Perfect Enemy” stars “Cold War” actor Tomasz Kot and “The Good Liar” actress Athena Strates. Maíllo previously starred in “Eva” and “Toro.”

The crime movie follows a successful architect, Jeremy Angust (Kot, pictured), who is approached by a chatty woman named Texel Textor (Athena Strates) at a Paris airport. Jeremy misses his flight because of Texel, who seems like an outcast desperate for attention. Although the meeting seems fortuitous, the nature of this encounter soon turns into something much more sinister and criminal. Kot is represented by UTA, while Strates is repped by Baumbauer Actors.

Speaking about the film’s many plot twists, Maíllo said he was “fascinated by the idea of playing a game with the audience and having them become active detectives trying to find a resolution to the plot, before we respond to all the questions.”

“A Perfect Enemy” is produced by Spain’s Sabado Peliculas and French production company The Project. OneWorld Entertainment is co-financing in France. The film will start lensing in December for an expected delivery next fall, in time for fall festivals.

Pulsar Content, which launched at Toronto by former Bac Films executives Gilles Sousa and Marie Garrett, kicked off pre-sales on “A Perfect Enemy” at the AFM.

The company’s slate also includes “The Deep House,” which is being co-repped with XYZ, and “Resurrected,” a thriller produced by Timur Bekmambetov and his company Bazelevs.