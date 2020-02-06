×

Films Boutique Nabs Berlinale Special title ‘Last and First Men’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Alissa Simon

Film Critic

Alissa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Films Boutique

Berlin-based sales agent Films Boutique expands their slate for the upcoming Berlin Film Festival with global sales rights on “Last and First Men,” from the late Icelandic-born filmmaker-composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, which will world premiere in the Berlinale Special section.

With narration by Tilda Swinton, “Last and First Men” juxtaposes a science-fiction story written in 1930 by Olaf Stapledon, and a haunting musical score with filmed images of the “Spomenik,” futuristic, abstract stone monuments erected during the communist era in the former Yugoslav republics. The narrator describes the life and society of a dying race of humans, while taking us through a landscape of surreal and phantasmagorical monuments filmed in 16mm black and white.

The deal was negotiated between producer Thor Sigurjonsson of Zik Zak Film and Films Boutique’s COO Gabor Greiner.

Sigurjonsson said: “Jóhann Jóhannsson first discussed this project with me back in 2012 when he was about to embark on the first shooting of the brutalist monuments in former Yugoslavia. With Jóhann´s continued success as a film composer, we kept working on it between his other projects. Fine-tuning the visual editing, bringing in great people to the team.

“Just before his passing, we were about to start on the final music for the film. Sometimes the longer you work on things the more relevant to the times they actually become. It really does feel that ‘Last and First Men’ is more relevant to our time than ever. With the rise of right-wing populism, the lean toward totalitarianism, and the climate change challenges the planet is now facing. the ‘message from the future’ seems very relevant now.”

Popular on Variety

Jóhannsson was a prolific composer, who wrote music for a wide array of media. His work is notable for its blending of classical instrumentation with electronic elements. He scored a number of films, including Denis Villeneuve’s “Prisoners” (2013), “Sicario” (2015), the score of which was nominated for all major awards, and “Arrival” (2016), which earned him Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations. His other notable film credits include James Marsh’s Stephen Hawking biopic “The Theory of Everything” (2014), for which he won a Golden Globe Award for original score.

More Film

  • Films Boutique Nabs Berlinale Special title

    Films Boutique Nabs Berlinale Special title 'Last and First Men' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based sales agent Films Boutique expands their slate for the upcoming Berlin Film Festival with global sales rights on “Last and First Men,” from the late Icelandic-born filmmaker-composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, which will world premiere in the Berlinale Special section. With narration by Tilda Swinton, “Last and First Men” juxtaposes a science-fiction story written in 1930 [...]

  • Bait

    Shock Survey Shows Many U.K. Producers Earn Less Than $7,800 a Year

    The challenges facing U.K. independent producers have been laid bare in a survey that shows that many earn less than £6,000 ($7,800) a year for their film producing work. According to the Producers’ Roundtable survey, 75% of independent film producers who have made one to two feature films earned less than £6,000 a year over [...]

  • Concept art for Seoul Cinematheque

    Seoul Cinematheque Construction Gets Underway

    Construction has begun in Seoul’s Chungmuro district on a complex that will house a museum, film archives and screening rooms. Chungmuro is the old center of Korea’s film industry, akin to Hollywood in Los Angeles, or Soho in London. In recent years, much of the Korean industry has moved to newer premises south of the [...]

  • The Marco Effect

    TrustNordisk Boards Martin Zandvliet’s 'The Marco Effect'

    TrustNordisk has picked up international sales rights to Martin Zandvliet’s next crime-thriller “The Marco Effect” which is based on Jussi Adler-Olsen’s bestselling novel by the same name. The screenplay for “The Marco Effect” is written by Anders F. August (“A Fortunate Man”) and was co-written by Thomas Porsager. The film follows 14-year-old Marco, a homeless [...]

  • Berlin: M-appeal Picks Up 'Sisters: The

    Berlin: M-appeal Picks Up 'Sisters: The Summer We Found Our Superpowers' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based sales agent M-appeal has picked up Norwegian children’s film “Sisters: The Summer We Found Our Superpowers,” ahead of the European Film Market in Berlin, where it will screen. The film, an uplifting and empowering story about sisterhood, is directed by Silje Salomonsen and Arild Østin Ommundsen, who are a married couple, and stars their [...]

  • European Union Placeholder

    European Films Cost an Average $2.2 Million to Produce

    The median average budget of a European theatrical fiction film stands at €2.01 million ($2.2 million), according to new research from the European Audiovisual Observatory (EAO). Based on an analysis of 576 European live-action films from 2017 with a combined budget of €1.85 billion ($2.03 billion), the report also found that the two largest financing [...]

  • House of Magic

    'Presto! School of Magic' Ordered by French TV Network M6, Canal Plus

    French TV networks M6 and Canal Plus have boarded “Presto! School of Magic,” an animated comedy series produced by TeamTo and based on the popular film delivered by N’Wave Studio. TeamTo is producing the series with Belgian banners Panache and La Compagnie Cinématographique. “Presto! School of Magic” features a band of talented and curious kids who dream [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad