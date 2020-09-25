Film Movement Acquires North American Rights to Swiss Oscar Candidate ‘My Little Sister’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Movement has acquired North American rights to “My Little Sister,” a poignant drama that will represent Switzerland in the international feature film race at the Oscars.

“My Little Sister,” penned and directed by Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond, is handled in international markets by Beta Cinema.

The Swiss drama world premiered at the Berlinale this year. The film follows Lisa (Nian Hoss”), once a brilliant playwright who no longer writes. She lives with her family in Switzerland, but her heart remains in Berlin, where her twin brother Sven (“Lars Eidinger,” “Never Look Away”), a famous theatre actor, lives. Since Sven has been suffering from an aggressive type of leukemia, Lisa has been doing everything in her power to bring him back on stage.

Film Movement is planning to release “My Little Sister” theatrically in January 2021, ahead of a roll-out on all home entertainment and digital platforms. The deal was announced by Michael Rosenberg, President of Film Movement and Dirk Schuerhoff of Beta Cinema.

The movie has been praised by critics upon premiering at Berlin. Variety’s Guy Lodge said the “superb performances by Nina Hoss and Lars Eidinger ground this moving, unfussy Swiss drama of twin siblings whose bond is tested by leukemia.”

Rosenberg, meanwhile, said that “”My Little Sister” “quickly gets to the emotional core of a relationship in the midst of a monumental challenge.”

“Hoss and Eidinger give powerful performances, and we’re excited to bring Switzerland’s poignant Oscar selection to North American audiences early next year,” said Rosenberg.

Chuat and Reymond said Film Movement was “a distributor with a daring and high quality catalog” and added that they hope to be able “to come in person to present their film to the American audience.“

Film Movement’s recent acquisitions include “Rose Plays Julie,” an Irish psycholgical thriller; “Joy Womack: White Swan,” a documentary about the young prima ballerina; and “White Riot,” a timely, award-winning doc from director Rubika Shah, among others.