Global News in Brief: FID Marseille Claims to Be First Post-Coronavirus Film Festival

FID Marseille will take place from July 22-26 as a live, physical event, claiming to be the first post-COVID 19 film festival in the world.

The fest will include a tribute to German filmmaker Angela Schanelec, with eight films screening, including her latest work, Berlinale Silver winner “I Was at Home, But” (Ich war zu Hause, aber). She will receive the festival’s Grand Prix d’Honneur. There will also be a tribute to the actor Michel Piccoli.

The four competitive sections have a total 50 films, including 46 world premieres and four international premieres, representing 28 countries.

The FIDLab will be held online from July 6 to 10, as already announced.

“In the hope that you will be able and will wish to be with us for this relaunch of the festival life, we repeat: Vive le cinéma vivant,” the festival said in a statement.

TV DISTRIBUTION

Distributor All3media International has signed an exclusive deal in Australia with NBCUniversal’s reality SVOD service Hayu for eight seasons of USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best.”

“Chrisley Knows Best” follows the lives of American multi-millionaire entrepreneur Todd Chrisley, his wife Julie and their five children.

Hayu has also taken the rights to the latest season of “The Only Way is Essex.” Lime Pictures’ BAFTA-winning reality show already has a loyal fanbase Down Under.

BRANDED CONTENT

U.K. factual producer Zinc Media Group has launched a new division that will create programs and content for advertisers and brands, and support the group’s traditional TV business with new revenue models. It will deliver high-quality, brand-funded, unscripted film and audio content across television and digital platforms.

The division will be led by sponsorship and brand specialist Dominic de Terville as branded content director. In this new role, De Terville will be responsible for developing commercial partnerships with brands, agencies, broadcasters, media owners, publishers and platforms, bringing “premium editorial and trusted storytelling together with brand purpose to create stand-out content,” according to a statement.

APPOINTMENT

Vuulr, the online content marketplace for premium film and TV rights, has appointed Ben Lock as its head of enterprise technology and strategic partnerships.

He will be responsible for “building on Vuulr’s key relationships with studios, major distributors, film markets, national film boards and strategic partnerships,” according to a statement. He will also provide them access to “Vuulr’s enterprise-level technology as a full service solutions provider.”

Lock’s credits include “Aquaman,” on which he was visual effects executive producer, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Star Wars: Rogue One,” “Ready Player One,” and others from Lucasfilm Animation, Industrial Light & Magic and Aardman Studios.

He won a BAFTA Children’s Award for best short with “Purple and Brown” in 2006.