×

German Films Unveils Six Screenwriters Taking Part in Face to Face Campaign (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of German Film/Cathrin Bach

German Films, the agency that promotes German cinema around the world, has unveiled the participants of the fifth edition of its Face to Face With German Films campaign, which this year is dedicated to screenwriters.

The writers chosen for Face to Face, which “turns the spotlight on the most influential names in the German audiovisual and film industry and represents some of its most dynamic figures,” are Jana Burbach (“Bad Banks”), Katharina Essyen (“Holiday Secrets”), Hanno Hackfort (“4 Blocks,” “You Are Wanted”), Bernd Lange (“Criminal: Germany,” “Das Verschwinden”), Rafael Parente (“8 Days”) and Laila Stieler (“Gundermann,” “Letter to My Life”).

The campaign will kick off on March 26 with a panel discussion at Séries Mania in Lille, France, about modern storytelling, in partnership with Variety and Séries Mania. Entitled “Serious About Series: Elements of Innovation in Modern Storytelling,” the panel will be led by John Hopewell of Variety, in conversation with the six screenwriters.

Simone Baumann, managing director of German Films, said: “Now in its fifth year, Face to Face With German Films is a successfully established format to promote new German talent to a worldwide audience. In 2020 we are casting a spotlight on some of the most sought after people in the film industry today: writers. So this year we are presenting six of the best German scriptwriters and showrunners to the international film community. We look forward to introducing them to you at our Face to Face with German Films events!”

More TV

  • German Films Launches 2020 Face to

    German Films Unveils Six Screenwriters Taking Part in Face to Face Campaign (EXCLUSIVE)

    German Films, the agency that promotes German cinema around the world, has unveiled the participants of the fifth edition of its Face to Face With German Films campaign, which this year is dedicated to screenwriters. The writers chosen for Face to Face, which “turns the spotlight on the most influential names in the German audiovisual [...]

  • Outlander 504 Lauren Lyle

    Why 'Outlander' Actors 'Fought' for the Brianna-Marsali Friendship

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the fourth episode of Season 5 of “Outlander,” entitled “The Company We Keep.” This season on “Outlander,” while Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Roger (Richard Rankin) have been off forming a militia to fight the Regulators’ uprising, a new friendship has been [...]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - “American Idol” returns

    'American Idol' Reveals 'Fourth Judge' on Sunday's Show

    “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan shared some happy news in the opening segment of Sunday night’s broadcast of the ABC program: the arrival of a “fourth judge.” “I think it’s the perfect addition to this panel,” said Bryan, adding the news “should come from Katy.” “We’re having a baby,” said [...]

  • See The Weeknd Premiere New Song

    See The Weeknd Premiere New Song, Show Off Comic Chops on ‘Saturday Night Live’

    Weeknd fans tuning in to “Saturday Night Live” this weekend certainly got their money’s worth, as the artist not only performed his recent single “Blinding Lights,” but premiered a stunning new ballad called “Scared to Live” and showed off his comic chops in a musical skit and appeared briefly on “Weeknd Update” (geddit?). The Weeknd’s [...]

  • Baby Yoda The Mandalorian

    Disney Plus, Telefonica’s Movistar Plus Confirm Strategic Alliance

    MADRID — The Walt Disney Company and Spain-based telecom Telefónica announced Sunday a multi-year strategic alliance which will see streaming service Disney Plus launch in Spain on Movistar Plus, Telefónica’s pay TV-SVOD service. Following fast on the heels of carriage arrangements unveiled last week with Sky’s Sky Q and Now TV for the U.K. and [...]

  • No Time to Die

    'Saturday Night Live': Daniel Craig Parodies 'No Time To Die' (Watch)

    “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s final film as James Bond, has been delayed until November due to concerns over COVID-19, but the actor still took the stage at Studio 8H in New York Saturday to host “Saturday Night Live.” And in doing so, he brought with him one of his favorite scenes from the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad