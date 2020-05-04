European Film Promotion’s Producers on the Move to Go Forward as Digital Edition

European Film Promotion’s networking program Producers on the Move will take place as a digital edition on its original dates – from May 11 to 15 – and independently of the Cannes Film Festival, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Twenty up-and-coming European producers will meet online and present their projects in speed meetings and roundtable sessions. A case study as well as talks with experts will round out the program.

EFP, a network of 37 European film promotion institutions, has selected the following producers from 20 different European countries: Vesela Kazakova (Bulgaria), Danijel Pek (Croatia), Mikuláš Novotny (Czech Republic), Monica Hellström (Denmark), Elina Litvinova (Estonia), Aleksi Hyvärinen (Finland), Andrea Queralt (France), Tanja Georgieva-Waldhauer (Germany), John Wallace (Ireland), Giovanni Pompili (Italy), Yll Uka (Kosovo), Marija Razgutė (Lithuania), Alan R. Milligan (Norway), Marta Habior (Poland), Mário Patrocínio (Portugal), Marina Gumzi (Slovenia), Olmo Figueredo González-Quevedo (Spain), Marie Kjellson (Sweden), Flavia Zanon (Switzerland) and Rupert Lloyd (U.K.).

“Producers on the Move has become an established brand in the international film industry over the last 20 years. Being a Producer on the Move is an honor and ensures international recognition,” says EFP managing director Sonja Heinen. “It is very important for EFP to continue supporting, promoting and connecting promising creative people as well as raising the visibility of their work and fostering cooperation within Europe – especially at this moment and in spite of these challenging times. We are grateful to the Creative Europe – Media Program of the European Union and our EFP member organizations, the national promotion institutes, who are supporting this year’s online version of our initiative in a flexible and unbureaucratic way.”

Among the participants are Hellström, whose documentary “The Distant Barking of Dogs” by Simon Lereng Wilmont was shortlisted for the 2019 Oscars, and Georgieva-Waldhauer, whose documentary “Another Reality” by Noël Dernesch and Olli Waldhauer won the audience award at the DOK.fest München.

Some of the producers have founded companies with up-and-coming directors such as Kjelsson with Katja Wik (Kjellson & Wik), Kazakova with Mina Mileva (Activist 38), and Litvinova with Martti Helde (Three Brothers).

The producers include those with genre films made for international platforms such as Figueredo González-Quevedo with Laura Alvea and Jose F. Ortuño on “Animas.”

The producers also include several who were creatively involved in their own productions, including Hyvärinen, who co-wrote the screenplays for “Lake Bodom” and “The Renovation,” Patrocínio, the writer-director of the documentary “I Love Kuduro,” and Gumzi, the co-writer of “Stories from the Chestnut Woods.”

More than half of the participants have presented their productions at the leading international festivals, such as Cannes (Queralt, “Fire Will Come,” 2019), Venice (Wallace, “Rialto,” 2019; Pompili, “Sole,” 2019), Karlovy Vary (Novotný, “Journey to Rome,” 2015), Berlinale (Uka, “Exile,” 2020), Locarno (Razgutė, “Trot,” 2018) and Sundance (Habior, “Dolce Fine Giornata,” 2019; Zanon, “Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness,” 2020, awarded with the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize).

Milligan, alongside his work as a producer, is an entrepreneur who deals with digital distribution models based on blockchain technology.