Etienne Comar to Direct ‘A l’ombre des filles,’ Playtime Boards Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Etienne Comar, a well-established French producer and screenwriter who made his directorial debut with the Berlinale opener “Django” in 2017, is stepping back behind the camera for the prison drama “A L’ombre des filles.”

The movie, which is about to start shooting, will is headlined by a topnotch European cast including Alex Lutz (“Guy”), Agnès Jaoui (“The Taste of the Others”), Veerle Baetens (“The Broken Circle Breakdown”), Hafsia Herzi (“Mektoub My Love”) and Marie Berto (“Grand Central”).

Set over a summer, the film follows Luc, a renowned lyric singer who agrees to give singing lessons in a women prison. Quickly, Luc will have to deal with their unpredictable temperaments and keep them in harmony while the prison undergoes disturbances.

“A l’ombre des filles” is being produced by Didar Domehri at Maneki Films and Comar at Arches Films, and is co-produced by Jacques-Henri Bronckart and Gwenaëlle Libert at Versus Production in Belgium. Playtime will be handling international sales on the film.

The movie will be distributed in France by Ad Vitam and in Belgium by O’Brother Distribution. Aside from his strong track record as a producer, Comar also the co-writer of Xavier Beauvois’ Cannes prize-winning “Of Gods and Men” and Maiwenn’s “My King.”

Domehri runs the 10-year old banner Maneki Films whose credits include Eva Husson’s Cannes competition film “Girls of the Sun.” Her current slate includes “Petite Fleur” by Santiago Mitre and “Memory House” by Joao Paulo Miranda.

“A l’ombre des filles” is produced in association with Manon 10, SG Image 2019, Canal+, Ciné+, RTBF, Proximus and Be TV, with the support of Wallimage and Inver Tax Shelter, and developed with the support of the CNC’s development grant, ANGOA and Indefilms Initiative 8.