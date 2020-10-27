Entertainment One Kids Title ‘Two by Two: Overboard!’ Knocks ‘Tenet’ Off U.K., Ireland Box Office Perch

Entertainment One U.K.’s animated kids title “Two by Two: Overboard!,” released to coincide with the school half-term holidays, debuted at the top of the U.K./Ireland box office with £329,265 ($429,669), according to final numbers from Comscore.

The film is a sequel to 2015 hit “All Creatures Big and Small,” and is also known by the title “OOOPS – The Adventure Continues.”

Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” moved down to fourth position with £134,968 ($176,100) in its ninth weekend, after eight consecutive weeks atop the box office. The Warner Bros. release now has a running total of £17,122,299 ($22,336,282) in the territory.

In a market starved of Hollywood films due to big ticket releases being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, now in its second wave, action crime drama “Honest Thief,” starring Liam Neeson, bowed in second place. The Signature Entertainment release collected £254,267 ($331,718).

Debuting in third place was another family title, “The Secret Garden,” from Sky Cinema. The adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved children’s novel, featuring Colin Firth and Julie Walters, collected £154,087 ($200,871).

Paramount’s comedy crime thriller “Pixie” bowed in fifth position with £116,517 ($151,919).

With an eye on Halloween, Sony Pictures Releasing International is bowing “The Craft: Legacy,” a sequel to 1996 witch-themed film “The Craft,” while Signature is releasing Sitges winner, the horror film “Relic.”

Together Films is releasing Maya Newell’s festival favorite, the aboriginal-themed documentary “In My Blood It Runs,” while Curzon is releasing Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss’ Sundance and SXSW-winning documentary “Boys State.” Curzon is also releasing Josephine Decker’s drama thriller “Shirley,” another Sundance winner, starring Elisabeth Moss.

Dogwoof is releasing Benjamin Rees’ art-themed documentary “The Painter and the Thief,” which has won awards at the Sundance, London and Hong Kong film festivals. Continuing the art theft motif is Sony’s “The Burnt Orange Heresy,” featuring stars Elizabeth Debicki, Donald Sutherland and Claes Bang.

BFI Distribution is bowing Bassam Tariq’s music-themed Berlin winner “Mogul Mowgli,” starring Riz Ahmed, while Wildcard Distribution is releasing Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart’s AFI Fest-winning animation “Wolfwalkers.”