Emma Thompson to Star in Comedy ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ From Sophie Hyde

Emma Thompson is set to star in a new comedy from “Animals” and “52 Tuesdays” director Sophie Hyde.

Produced by Genesius Pictures, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” marks the first joint project between Cornerstone Films and Genesius co-founder Debbie Gray (“Mrs Lowry And Son,” “Northern Soul”) who are partners in The Reset Collective, the Australian production and distribution company that launched in May.

Oscar winner Thompson (“Late Night,” “Nanny McPhee”) stars as Nancy Stokes, a 55-year-old widow yearning for some adventure, human connection and good sex, which she was robbed of in her stable but stale marriage. To make things right, the ex-teacher devises a plan and hires the services of Leo Grande, a sex worker — or “sex therapist,” as he puts it — in his early 20s for a night of bliss.

Hyde’s rollicking “Animals,” starring Holliday Grainger and Alia Shawkat, received critical praise at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and is set for release in the U.S. on Nov. 10, while “52 Tuesdays” won the directing award for World Cinema at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival and picked up a Crystal Bear prize at the Berlin Film Festival.

“Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” is based on an original screenplay by British Comedy award winner Katy Brand (“Katy Brand’s Big Ass Show”). The film will go into production in London in early 2021. Cornerstone will handle international sales and distribution, and will shop the project to buyers at the American Film Market in November, co-repping the U.S sales rights together with CAA Media Finance.

Hyde said, “I’m thrilled to be working with the tremendously funny and heartbreakingly honest Emma Thompson to explore intimacy and desire, and to put on screen a relationship that feels unexpected and delightful. At a time when our need for each other is so vividly present, it will be a delight to create and show this connection between two people, which is funny, sexy and moving.”

Gray added, “I loved the script from the first read: funny, relatable, relevant. It’s great to have a female-strong team with such a passion for the project.”

Cornerstone Films’ Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder also noted, “We loved the bold, fresh and surprising take on female sexuality in Katy’s script and to have an actress of Emma’s calibre in the role of Nancy is a real gift.”

Thompson is represented by Hamilton Hodell and CAA. Hyde is represented by UTA and Anonymous Content.