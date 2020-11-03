Olympic Champion Eliud Kipchoge Documentary in the Works at Ridley Scott Creative Group – AFM

The Ridley Scott Creative Group is in post-production on the documentary “Kipchoge: The Last Milestone,” about record-setting Kenyan Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge.

Dogwoof is handling global sales and will present the film at the upcoming American Film Market, with release plans for 2021.

Directed by Jake Scott (“American Woman”), the film is produced by Ross Plummer, with Ridley Scott (“The Martian”), Kevin Macdonald (“Touching the Void”), and Kai-Lu Hsiung (“Lords of Chaos”) serving as executive producers.

With unprecedented access to Kipchoge, the documentary follows his record-shattering feat to become the first person in history to run a marathon in less than two hours, and his eventual Olympic gold medal triumph. The documentary shares footage from his home in Kenya, interviews with those closest to him, the daily rituals of his life and the dynamics within his team and community.

Director Jake Scott said: “We set out to document an extraordinary athlete attempting the seemingly impossible. Eliud Kipchoge ran for mankind that day and with it delivered his belief that ‘no human is limited.’ What we discovered was the power of humility to inspire.”

Kipchoge said: “It was a privilege working with director Jake Scott and his team to capture the story of my journey to break the two-hour marathon barrier. I hope this film will share my message and inspire people around the world for generations to come to have the courage to dream big and push past their limits.”

Dogwoof’s head of distribution and acquisitions Oli Harbottle added: “Eliud Kipchoge’s seemingly superhuman, record-breaking marathon performance is one of the most awe-inspiring sporting achievements of all time, and how Jake and his team captured the event and the preparation leading up to it raises the bar for sports documentaries. At a time when we could all do with inspirational stories about what mankind can achieve and overcome, this is bound to make a huge impact on audiences worldwide.”