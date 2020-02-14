×

Edward Berger to Direct ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ With Daniel Bruehl in Cast

By
Leo Barraclough

Rocket Science and Amusement Park have acquired the rights and Amusement Park will produce anti-war drama “All Quiet on the Western Front,” to be directed by BAFTA winner and Emmy nominee Edward Berger (“Patrick Melrose,” “Jack,” “Deutschland ’83”). Daniel Bruehl is attached for the ensemble cast and will executive produce.

Rocket Science is handling worldwide sales.

Based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque, the screenplay is by Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson. The film will be produced by Malte Grunert (“The Aftermath,” “Land of Mine,” “A Most Wanted Man”) of Amusement Park, and Daniel Dreifuss (“Sergio,” “No”). Casting is underway for the lead role of Paul Baumer.

The story follows Baumer and his friends Albert and Muller, who – egged on by romantic dreams of heroism – voluntarily enlist in the German army. Full of excitement and patriotic fervour, the boys enthusiastically march into a war they believe in. But once on the Western Front, they discover the soul-destroying horror of World War I.

Paul’s preconceptions about the enemy and the rights and wrongs of the conflict crumble. On the countdown to Armistice, Paul must carry on fighting until the end, with no purpose other than to satisfy the top brass’ desire to end the war on a German offensive. His fight is a harrowing account of the futility and irony of war.

