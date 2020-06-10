Edinburgh International Film Festival Unveils Online Line Up

The Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) has unveiled its line up of features for this year’s edition, which is taking place online due to the coronavirus crisis.

The festival, which was due to take place in Scotland this month, has partnered with Curzon Home Cinema to present an online festival instead.

The line up includes the U.K. premieres of Ron Howard’s documentary “Rebuilding Paradise,” Susanne Regina Meures’s doc “Saudi Runaway,” Alex Thomson directed U.S. comedy drama “Saint Frances,” Jóhann Jóhannsson’s “Last and First Men,” narrated by Tilda Swinton, Sebastian Lifshitz’s “Little Girl,” and “Perfumes,” by Grégory Magne.

A film will be presented each day of the 12 day festival, with films playing for between two and 12 days, each priced at £9.99 ($12.80). Alongside the films there will be live Q&As with special guests.

Rod White, EIFF director of drogramming said: “We want to give our industry something to get excited about whilst all UK cinemas are closed, and get the cinema-going public excited about what films are in store for them in cinemas when we return so we’ve joined forces with Curzon Home Cinema to end (at least temporarily) this new-release hiatus.”

Damian Spandley, director of programme and distribution sales at Curzon said: “The Edinburgh International Film Festival is a highlight of the UK film calendar and it is a crushing shame not to bring some of our films to the city this June. But with this selection of exciting new titles, we believe EdFilmFest at Home on Curzon Home Cinema will bring the spirit of the festival to film fans across the country.”

The schedule of films and Q&As will be released on 17 June.

The films lined up so far for EdFilmFest at Home include:

Rebuilding Paradise directed by Ron Howard.

Saudi Runaway written and directed by Susanne Regina Meures.

Fanny Lye Deliver’d directed by Thomas Clay and starring Maxine Peake, Charles Dance, Freddie Fox and Tanya Reynolds.

Perfumes (Les Parfums) directed by Grégory Magne, starring Emmanuelle Devos, Gustave Kervern, Sergi Lopez, Grégory Montel.

Saint Frances directed by Alex Thompson and written by and starring Kelly O’Sullivan.

The Traitor directed by Marco Bellocchio and starring Pierfrancesco Favino.

A White, White Day directed by Hlynur Palmason and starring Ingvar Sigurdsson.

Last And First Men directed by Jóhann Jóhannsson and narrated by Tilda Swinton.

Young Ahmed directed and written by Luc Dardenne and Jean-Pierre Dardenne.

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch directed by Jennifer Baichwal, Edward Burtynsky and Nicolas de Pencier, narrated by Alicia Vikander.

Volcano directed by Roman Bondarchuk.

Little Girl directed by Sebastian Lifshitz.