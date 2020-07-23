Dori Media Acquires Sony Pictures Television’s Stake in Israel’s Dori TLV

Sony Pictures Television has sold its 50% stake in Israel’s Dori TLV to Dori Media. The deal will allow Dori Media Group to fully consolidate its ownership of Dori TLV’s Israeli channels and operations.

Sony Pictures Television had a stake in Dori TLV since 2014. Dori TLV owns and operates two daily telenovela channels, Viva and Viva Plus which are carried by all Israeli multi-channel platforms. A third channel, Viva Vintage was launched in April and is carried by HOT and YES, Israel’s top pay-TV services.

Viva ranks among the four most popular entertainment cable TV channels in Israel, according to HOT Telecom’s audience measurement system. Dori TLV is also a prominent provider of Electronic Program Guide (EPG) services to platforms in Israel.

The banner operates an AVOD service, and owns Dori Media OT, a technical services banner offering subtitling, dubbing, video and audio editing and format conversions. Dori Media OT’s client roster includes Netflix, Disney, Sony Pictures, and many other broadcasters and production companies in Israel and abroad.

“We are grateful to Sony Pictures Television for the partnership during the past six years. The market is constantly changing and we all change accordingly,” said Nadav Palti, CEO and president of Dori Media Group.

“We are confident that our partnership with Sony and the excellent relationship we have built over a number of years will lead to more ventures in the future,” said Palti.

John Rossiter, EVP of distribution and networks CEEMA at Sony Picture Television, said the company has enjoyed a “productive partnership with Dori Media over the years and greatly appreciate their commitment to the business.”

“We trust that our successful relationship will present new opportunities to align our mutual interests in the future,” said Rossiter.