×

Dogwoof Boards Hulu’s Greta Thunberg Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Manori's Most Recent Stories

View All
Greta Thunberg
CREDIT: Shutterstock

London-based documentary distributor Dogwoof has boarded Hulu’s hotly anticipated film on teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

“Greta” (working title) is to bow on the Disney-controlled streamer in the U.S. later this year, with Dogwoof selling the feature doc internationally.

Dogwoof, whose recent slate includes the Oscar-nominated “The Cave,” will begin selling limited rest-of-world rights, and are to share a promo with buyers at Berlin’s EFM later this month.

At just 17 years old, Thunberg is one of the world’s most recognizable activists. From her initial school strike for climate at 15, her profile has skyrocketed and she was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year in 2019, as well as being nominated for last year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

The team behind “Greta” has followed the Swedish activist from the first days of her school strike.

Directed by Nathan Grossman and produced by Cecilia Nessen and Frederik Heinig of B-Reel Films, the film is a co-production with European broadcasters WDR (Germany), France Télévisions (France), BBC (U.K.), SVT (Sweden), DR (Denmark), YLE (Finland) and NRK (Norway), with Hulu launching in the U.S. later this year.

Anna Godas, CEO of Dogwoof, said: “’Greta’ goes well beyond the subject of climate change. It’s about young people accepting themselves as they are, believing they can change the world, and celebrating being different from the rest. As a mother of two young girls, I can’t think of a better inspiration for them.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Greta Thunberg

    Dogwoof Boards Hulu's Greta Thunberg Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

    London-based documentary distributor Dogwoof has boarded Hulu’s hotly anticipated film on teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. “Greta” (working title) is to bow on the Disney-controlled streamer in the U.S. later this year, with Dogwoof selling the feature doc internationally. Dogwoof, whose recent slate includes the Oscar-nominated “The Cave,” will begin selling limited rest-of-world rights, and [...]

  • Tom Hardy

    Heyday Films Teams With Studiocanal on 'Shackleton' Starring Tom Hardy (EXCLUSIVE)

    David Heyman’s Heyday Films, the company behind this year’s hot Oscar contenders “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Marriage Story,” is set to produce “Shackleton,” the long-gestating biopic of legendary polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, with Tom Hardy on board to play the title role. Written by “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” scribe Peter Straughan, [...]

  • Kamata Prelude

    Osaka Asian Film Festival Unveils Bumper Lineup

    The Osaka Asian Film Festival, Western Japan’s largest showcase of films from Asia, has announced the line-up of its 15th edition, which will unspool March 6-15 at venues in Osaka, Japan’s second-largest city. The opening film is “The Garden of Evening Mists,” Taiwanese director Tom Lin Shu-yu’s drama about a woman who falls in love with [...]

  • West Hollywood Edition Hotel Hemp

    L.A. Spas Jump on the CBD and Hemp Craze

    “Hemp is the plant of our generation,” says Amy Duncan, founder of the California-based Mowellens CBD skin care line used at The Spa at the West Hollywood Edition (editionhotels.com). Unlike other cannabis plants, hemp produces higher levels of CBD but lower levels of THC, responsible for intoxicating effects. In beauty products, CBD has antioxidant and [...]

  • Petty Cash Bar Tequila Hollywood

    Celebrity Tequila Brands and the Spirit’s Versatility Make a Compelling Combination

    Tequila rocks at Hollywood events. Some prefer it neat. Nightlife entrepreneur Rande Gerber recommends his (with George Clooney) Casamigos brand on the rocks. Icy tequila can be refreshing and cinematic: the frozen margarita got its due in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s” brazen finale. Although there is a surplus of Piper-Heidsieck champagne for toasting, [...]

  • The Ritz-Carlton Beverly Hills Spa Sanctuary

    L.A.'s Top Concierges and Services Shift Into High Gear for the Oscars

    While the pinnacle of awards season, Oscar week can also mean traffic congestion, reservation headaches and, for guests traveling with kids in tow, restless children. The town’s top concierges have tips to make awards week a more pleasurable experience. “First, understand where your hotel is versus the awards shows,” says Rob DelliBovi of RDB Hospitality [...]

  • billy porter Awards Season Red Carpet

    Billy Porter's Red Carpet Style Breaks Barriers

    When stylist Sam Ratelle creates looks with Billy Porter, they “always look to blur the lines between masculinity and femininity.” Feb. 24, 2019 “We knew it was going to be something even being in that room, but I don’t think we understood the impact it would have on humanity,” says Ratelle of Porter’s 2019 Oscar [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad