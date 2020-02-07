Dogwoof Boards Hulu’s Greta Thunberg Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based documentary distributor Dogwoof has boarded Hulu’s hotly anticipated film on teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

“Greta” (working title) is to bow on the Disney-controlled streamer in the U.S. later this year, with Dogwoof selling the feature doc internationally.

Dogwoof, whose recent slate includes the Oscar-nominated “The Cave,” will begin selling limited rest-of-world rights, and are to share a promo with buyers at Berlin’s EFM later this month.

At just 17 years old, Thunberg is one of the world’s most recognizable activists. From her initial school strike for climate at 15, her profile has skyrocketed and she was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year in 2019, as well as being nominated for last year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

The team behind “Greta” has followed the Swedish activist from the first days of her school strike.

Directed by Nathan Grossman and produced by Cecilia Nessen and Frederik Heinig of B-Reel Films, the film is a co-production with European broadcasters WDR (Germany), France Télévisions (France), BBC (U.K.), SVT (Sweden), DR (Denmark), YLE (Finland) and NRK (Norway), with Hulu launching in the U.S. later this year.

Anna Godas, CEO of Dogwoof, said: “’Greta’ goes well beyond the subject of climate change. It’s about young people accepting themselves as they are, believing they can change the world, and celebrating being different from the rest. As a mother of two young girls, I can’t think of a better inspiration for them.”