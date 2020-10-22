NBA Champ John Salley, Lexi Underwood, Chosen Jacobs Star in Disney Plus Musical ‘Sneakerella’

Chosen Jacobs (“It”) and Lexi Underwood (“Little Fires Everywhere”) are starring alongside four-time NBA champion John Salley in the Disney Plus original film “Sneakerella,” which is now in production.

The pop/hip-hop musical aims to leave a sneaker culture imprint on the “Cinderella” fairy tale. Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, the film introduces an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in a shoe store. Forced to hide his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers, his luck changes when he meets the fiercely independent daughter of a legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon. Salley plays the tycoon.

Jane Startz (“Ella Enchanted”) and Rachel Watanabe-Batton (“I Pity the Fool”) serve as executive producers, with co-executive producer Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum (“Ramona and Beezus”), who will also direct the film.

“‘Sneakerella’ brings a vibrant, modern approach to a beloved story by suggesting that magic is the result of hard work and determination, and exists within each of us. Liz Allen’s unique vision, Lexi and Chosen’s amazing chemistry, the incredible music and the gravity-defying choreography will bring this movie to life and inspire audiences of all ages,” said Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president of original movies at Disney Channel.

With writing by Tamara Chestna (“After”), George Gore II (“My Wife and Kids”) and Mindy Stern (“The Baxters”), “Sneakerella” features choreography duo Emilio Dosal and Ebony Williams (“In the Heights”). Christopher Scott (“In the Heights”) will serve as co-producer.

The film will debut on Disney Plus in 2021.

(Pictured: John Salley, Lexi Underwood, Chosen Jacobs)