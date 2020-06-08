Eurosport Taps Scott Young Senior VP of Production, Content

As live sport is about to make a comeback, Eurosport has appointed Scott Young as senior vice president of production and content. Young will be in charge of developing a unique and integrated content offering across broadcast and digital, realizing opportunities presented by Eurosport’s enhanced digital products and broader technology transformation.

Young’s experience in the media industry spans over 30 years. Young will be joining Eurosport in September from Sky Sports, where has been head of F1 for the channel’s Formula 1 coverage since January 2018. Before moving to Europe, Young spent five years as the head of television and content at V8 Supercars (Australian touring car category). He also worked more than a decade as head of sport production at Network Ten in Australia.

Young will be based in London and Paris and will report to Andrew Georgiou, the president of Eurosport and global sports rights and sports marketing solutions. Young will lead the production and operations for all Eurosport’s flagship events, notably the Olympic Games, cycling Grand Tours, tennis Grand Slams and winter sports World Championship and World Cup events.

“Scott joins at a pivotal time for our business as we prepare to realise the opportunities delivered by the transformation of Eurosport’s global technology infrastructure, one of Discovery’s most significant capital investments,” said Georgiou.

“(This transformation) will revolutionise how we deliver sport to fans, using cloud and remote technology within a unified production ecosystem for broadcast and digital to create and distribute world-class content from anywhere in the world,” added Georgiou.

The executive pointed that Discovery serves fans of the Olympic Games in 50 markets and in 19 languages, across its free-to-air, pay-tv and digital platforms.

Young said he was “impressed at how Eurosport’s production and on-screen experience has evolved under Discovery’s leadership.”

“While its record-breaking Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 production and award winning Eurosport cube made waves through the industry, it is clear that the company hasn’t stood still and the production infrastructure it has created is ground breaking,” said Young.