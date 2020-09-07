Dennis Ruh to Take Charge at Berlin’s European Film Market, as 2021 Edition Goes Hybrid

Dennis Ruh will take charge director of the European Film Market (EFM) at the Berlinale from Nov. 1.

The EFM is set to go hybrid for its 2021 edition that will take place Feb. 11-18. The 2021 edition will see online screenings in addition to the regular booth areas, while screenings will continue to take place in the central cinemas in close proximity to the market.

Departing EFM director Matthijs Wouter Knol, who is leaving in late October to take up directorship of the European Film Academy, will begin the handover process with Ruh from Sept. 15.

In his most recent position, Ruh was responsible for cooperation with international film festivals as department head at German Films, and in this position managed all major festivals with affiliated trade fairs and industry events. As part of the EFM, a five-day conference is being planned for Feb. 12-16, 2021, with the focus on the platforms EFM Producers Hub, EFM Horizon, EFM Landmark, DocSalon, Berlinale Series Market and Berlinale Africa Hub for all market visitors, that will provide an overview of trendsetting innovations.

Berlinale directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said: “With Dennis Ruh, we have gained a well-connected industry expert to head the EFM. We both see him as a committed and forward-thinking individual, and we’re looking forward to working together.”

“The EFM is very well-positioned,” Ruh said. “It’s an integral part of the film business cycle and an important driving force for the industry. I want to continue its successful tack within the challenging market setting, and further expand strategic development and positioning. I’m looking forward to working constructively together with the experienced and competent EFM team.”

During Ruh’s studies, he began working for the Oldenburg International Film Festival in 2008, where he was in charge of programming, sponsoring, marketing and personnel, and became a co-director in 2011. He also worked for Independent Partners Distribution from 2010 to 2012. In 2012, he switched to German Films, the German organization for international promotion and distribution of German films. There, he was the department head for international festival relations, and the point of contact for producers developing festival and distribution strategies.