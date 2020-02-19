×

‘Deadpool,’ ‘Homeland’s’ Morena Baccarin to Star in Espen Sandberg’s Survival Thriller ‘Beast’

“Deadpool” and “Homeland” actress Morena Baccarin will star in the survival thriller “Beast,” to be directed by Espen Sandberg, who co-helmed Oscar-nominated “Kon-Tiki” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

Based on Aaron W. Sala’s Blacklist script, “Beast” is about a woman who survives a plane crash and is stranded on a seemingly deserted island in the South Pacific. “She must fight to get back to her children, face her inner demons and a real threat of unimaginable proportions,” according to a statement from the producers.

Sherryl Clark and Kenneth Huang are producing for The H Collective alongside Rakuten’s Mickey Mikitani. Shooting will begin in late March in New Zealand. “Beast” is the first film under the joint venture between Rakuten and The H Collective, who first partnered in August.

Sandberg said: “For me ‘The Beast’ is a story about a woman who is forced to break out of her victim mentality by finding her inner strength and courage to fight for herself and reclaim her life. It is a survival story on both a psychological and physical level that I believe will intrigue, thrill and hopefully inspire the audience.”

Baccarin co-starred alongside Ryan Reynolds in “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2” for Fox after capturing the attention of audiences for her Emmy-nominated performance in “Homeland” as Jessica Brody. Baccarin is in post-production on the STX thriller “Greenland” for director Ric Roman Waugh and starring Gerard Butler, and “The Good House,” opposite Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline for Amblin Partners. She recently joined the cast for season two of “Twilight Zone” for CBS All Access.

Sandberg co-directed with Joachim Ronning the lauded Norwegian drama “Kon-Tiki,” about explorer Thor Heyerdahl who crossed the Pacific Ocean on a balsawood raft in 1947. This led to Ronning and Sandberg co-directing “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” which grossed $800 million worldwide in Disney’s release.

Baccarin is represented by UTA and Seven Summits Pictures and Management. Sandberg is represented by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Lindberg Management.

