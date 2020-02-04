×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

French Media Veteran David Kessler Dies at 60

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Kessler
CREDIT: Orange Studio

David Kessler, a well-respected French media industry veteran who had been heading the content division of the telco group Orange since 2014, died on Feb. 3 at his home in Paris. He was 60.

Kessler’s death was confirmed by his family to the newswire AFP. The cause of his death hasn’t been reported but sources close to Kessler said he had recently undergone surgery and had been hospitalized.

Spanning decades, Kessler’s career saw him navigating a number of top French institutions as head of the broadcasting authorities CSA and later the National Film Board (CNC), to the field of journalism, as head of the radio group France Culture, the French version of the Huffington Post and the magazine les Inrockuptibles.

Kessler, who was known for his intelligence as well as keen analytical and diplomatic skills, also held key strategic positions in politics. A socialist at heart, he notably worked as a culture and communications advisor to former prime minister Lionel Jospin, and later to former president François Hollande, as well as former Paris mayor Bertrand Delanoë.

Joining Orange in 2014, Kessler played a pivotal role in leading the telco company’s efforts in production, distribution and sales of premium films and TV series, first with the launch of Orange Studio and later Orange Contents. A visionary, Kessler also encouraged synergies between different divisions of Orange, including the company’s pay-TV channels Orange Cinema Series and its SVOD service.

Tributes for Kessler have been pouring in on social media since the news of his death broke early this morning. Reflecting the breadth of his career and genuine popularity, Kessler was celebrated by a wide range of personalities, including Hollande, Canal Plus Group CEO Maxime Saada, Orange Content managing director Serge Laroye and Cannes Film Festival president Pierre Lescure.

Orange Studio paid a heartfelt tribute to Kessler, calling him a “warm man who cared about his team and was engaged in supporting the company’s endeavours,” Orange said in a tweet. “We will miss him a lot.”

The Cesar Academy also paid homage to Kessler in a statement, describing him as a key professional within the fields of audiovisual, film and culture.

“The Academy expresses its infinite sadness and will mourn him for a long time.”

More TV

  • David Kessler

    French Media Veteran David Kessler Dies at 60

    David Kessler, a well-respected French media industry veteran who had been heading the content division of the telco group Orange since 2014, died on Feb. 3 at his home in Paris. He was 60. Kessler’s death was confirmed by his family to the newswire AFP. The cause of his death hasn’t been reported but sources [...]

  • Dangerous Moms

    Amazon Prime Video Takes Six-Pack from Mediterraneo Mediaset España Group

    MADRID  —  Rolling off the success of “El Pueblo” on both Spain’s Amazon Prime Video and Telecinco, the main commercial channel of top Spanish broadcast network Mediaset España, the U.S. online giant has clinched pay/TV and SVOD rights to four Mediaset España dramas and two docu series. The deal was clinched by Amazon Prime Video [...]

  • Al Pacino Hunters Amazon

    Amazon Prime Video Signs Distribution Deal in France With Bouygues Telecom (EXCLUSIVE)

    After signing pacts with Altice’s SFR in August and Free in October, Amazon Prime Video has scored a distribution deal with another leading French telco group, Bouygues Telecom. Amazon Prime Video will be distributed on Bouygues’s android set-top boxes and will be included in the telco’s plan priced at €5.99 ($6.62) a month. Amazon Prime [...]

  • Suits Japanese version

    Japanese Adaptation of ‘Suits’ Renewed for Second Season

    A second season of the Japanese adaptation of hit drama show “Suits” has been green-lighted at leading broadcaster Fuji Television. NBCUniversal Formats, which handled the deal, says that it is the first time ever that a U.S. drama adaptation is renewed. Production of the second season will begin this month, with Shin Hirano in the [...]

  • George Blagden (Louis XIV), Catherine Walker

    Rodolphe Buet Joins Newen as Head of Distribution

    Rodolphe Buet has joined Newen, the TF1 Group-owned production and distribution company, as head of distribution. Buet is joining Newen from On Entertainment (“Playmobil”) where he worked as head of the film division for two years. The executive previously held a 12-year tenure at Studiocanal as president of international distribution and marketing for films, library [...]

  • Sky Announces Plans to Go Net

    Sky Announces Plans to Go Net Zero Carbon by 2030

    European pay TV company Sky is planning to go net zero carbon by 2030 by transforming the way it does business, the company announced on Tuesday. In order to achieve that goal it will implement a sweeping range of green initiatives that will impact everything from the way its programs are produced to the relationships [...]

  • 'The Bachelor' Recap: Stitches, Costa Rica

    'The Bachelor' Recap: Stitches, a Costa Rica Trip and the Biggest Elimination Yet

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the fifth episode of “The Bachelor” Season 24. Monday night brought us the first of five (!!!) hours of “Bachelor” related content this week, where viewers picked up from the Alayah Benavidez controversy of last week’s “To Be Continued…” In the wise words of contestant [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad