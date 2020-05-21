Ian McKellen, Lesley Manville, Joseph Fiennes Deliver Monologues for Equity Fundraiser

Ian McKellen, Lesley Manville, Lennie James and Joseph Fiennes are among the British talent delivering monologues as part of a new fundraising initiative by actors’ union Equity and actor Michelle Collins.

The #ForTheLoveofArts monologues are between 2-5 minutes long and recorded remotely at the actors’ homes in a bid to raise money for Equity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Actors involved also include Miriam Margoyles, Elaine Page, Mandeep Dhillon, Derek Jacobi and Sue Johnston. The project, which can be viewed on Equity’s Benevolent Fund’s YouTube channel, also features a number of new, original pieces of writing from the likes of Hugh Dennis, Tom Wright, Damon Rochefort, Andrew Lynford, Chloe Moss, Susan Oudot, Martyn Hesford, Stewart Permutt, Tyler Rigby and Tony Grounds.

Genesis Pictures’ Debbie Gray and Sam Cornish are producing alongside Michelle Collins.

Since the U.K.’s March 23 lockdown began, the Equity Benevolent Fund has fielded more than 250 claims per week for financial support from performers and creatives who can’t afford food and other essentials.

Equity previously committed to boosting its Benevolent Fund to £1 million and is currently distributing up to £86,000 per week in aid.

Collins said: “The current crisis has had a devastating effect on my industry affecting so many of us indiscriminately. I wanted to help. I started ringing around friends in the industry and one thing led to another and I suddenly had a list of fantastic, well known and highly respected film, TV and stage actors on board, all wanting to help in any way they could. I also have a group of extremely talented writers who have all agreed to write a monologue for whoever needs one.”

Maureen Beattie, president of Equity, added: “Equity is hugely grateful to the actors, writers and the team at Genesius Pictures who have given their time and expertise to this vital project. We are particularly grateful to Michelle Collins for her generosity and commitment to the welfare of her fellow workers in the entertainment industry. The money raised will make a crucial difference to the thousands of performers and creatives that the Equity Benevolent Fund helps in this crisis.”