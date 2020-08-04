‘Resident Evil’ Producer Constantin Film Acquires ‘Perfect Addiction’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Constantin Film has acquired the rights to hit novel “Perfect Addiction,” set in the world of boxing, partnering up once again with producer Jeremy Bolt, with whom they worked on the “Resident Evil” blockbuster movie franchise, assassin action movie “Polar,” starring Mads Mikkelsen and Vanessa Hudgens, and the upcoming video-game adaption “Monster Hunter,” starring Milla Jovovich.

The film will blend a “Rocky-esque underdog story and a salacious romance in a sexy and gripping package,” according to a statement from Constantin.

Claudia Tan’s book is the second novel of the very popular English-language “Perfect” series, published on Wattpad, a leading social storytelling platform. It has racked up more than 81 million reads on Wattpad, and won the People’s Choice Award – by audience votes – at the 2015 Wattys.

Stephanie Sanditz, who wrote “Infernal Devices” and “Beautiful Bastard” for Constantin, is set to write the screenplay. Sanditz recently developed her original series “Pyramid” at FX, and pilot “The High Life” for ABC Signature, optioned “Dance Party,” a film she co-wrote, to AGC Studios, released her series “Chat. Like Love.” for Dreamworks’ AwesomenessTV, and won a Tribeca Film Festival Award for New Voices in Screenwriting for her film “Get Your Heart On.”

“Perfect Addiction” centers on successful boxing trainer, Sienna Lane, who discovers that her boyfriend Jax, the reigning champion, has been cheating on her with her own sister. She sets out to get revenge by training the one man capable of dethroning him: his arch-nemesis Kayden. He is dark, moody, and full of secrets, having risen through the underground fighting circuit. Used to being on opposite sides of the ring, Sienna and Kayden can’t trust each other at first, but “with Sienna’s technical prowess and Kayden’s unmatched potential, they won’t be able to deny their chemistry for long,” according to Constantin’s statement. “Boundaries blur as the former foes discover that they can’t contain this intensity within the ring and they don’t want to.”

“Perfect Addiction” will be produced by Bolt at JB Pictures and Constantin Film’s Robert Kulzer, part of the team behind the global hit “Resident Evil” movie franchise, “Polar” and “Monster Hunter.”

Aron Levitz of Wattpad Studios will also produce, along with executive producers Martin Moszkowicz of Constantin Film, and Eric Lehrman and Lindsey Ramey of Wattpad Studios.

Some of Wattpad Studios’ recent hits include the People’s Choice Award-winning film “After,” and Hulu’s Emmy-nominated “Light as a Feather.” Wattpad Studios is represented by UTA.

Sanditz is represented by Stephen Crawford and Brandy Rivers at Industry Entertainment, The Arlook Group, and attorney Jennifer Grega.