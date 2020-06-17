Constance Wu, Sam Heughan Join Cast of Romantic Comedy ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’

Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “Hustlers”) and Sam Heughan (“Outlander,” “The Spy Who Dumped Me”) have joined the cast of romantic comedy “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” where they will star alongside Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

Wu also joins as an executive producer. International rights of the film are being repped by WestEnd Films, who will show buyers a first exclusive presentation of the film during the Cannes virtual market.

A modern and original take on the period genre, “Mr. Malcolm’s List” is directed by Emma Holly Jones and is an expansion of her short film which has reached over 1 million views on Youtube.

Wu is Julia, a society lady jilted by London’s most eligible bachelor Mr. Malcolm (Dirisu), when she fails to meet one of the items on his list of requirements for a bride. Feeling shunned and humiliated, she enlists her friend Selina (Pinto) to help her take revenge on Mr. Malcolm by tricking him into thinking he has found his perfect match. The plan appears to be working when Henry (Heughan) threatens Julia’s scheme by courting Selina as well. After the bumbling Lord Cassidy (Jackson-Cohen) begins meddling in the foursome’s affairs, the course of true love becomes rocky. And Mr. Malcolm wonders whether he’s found the perfect woman…or the perfect hoax.

The film was penned by Suzanne Allain and is one of the highest-rated scripts on The Black List website. It is based on a novel of the same name which, due to the success of the short film, received a major publishing deal and will be released worldwide on July 28 by Berkley Press.

The film is produced by Untitled Entertainment’s Laura Rister, Rebelle Media’s Laura Lewis, Blinder Films’ Katie Holly and Emma Holly Jones. Pinto also serves as executive producer on the film as does Refinery29 with whom the producers developed the short.

Principal photography will begin in Ireland in Spring 2021.