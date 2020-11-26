Claire Denis to Helm Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon in ‘Radioscopie’

Claire Denis, the versatile French auteur behind “Chocolat” and “High Life,” is set to direct Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon in “Radioscopie,” a movie set in the French radio world.

Denis last directed Binoche and Robert Pattinson in “High Life,” an erotic space odyssey which garnered buzz at Toronto last year. Denis was supposed to shoot “The Stars at Noon,” a thriller based on Denis Johnson’s 1986 novel, with Pattinson and Margaret Qualley, this year but filming was postponed due to the pandemic.

“Radioscopie” will be produced by Denis’ regular producer Olivier Delbosc at Paris-based Curiosa Films. The director spoke about the project during a radio interview with France Culture.

Although the plot is being kept under wraps, Variety understands it will shoot in France — mainly at La Maison de la Radio, the Radio France headquarters located in the 16th arrondissement.

“I like a lot La Maison de la Radio, its shape, what it represents…It’s a place where we can let loose, there is room for thinking. I see it as a fairly magical place,” Denis told France Culture.

“In radio, there are silences, breathing [and] hesitation, too. Sometimes, the answer to a question doesn’t spark right away; we have to search for it within us. In radio, we hear people think,” said Denis.

“Radioscopie” will mark the first time Binoche and Lindon, two of France’s most revered actors, will co-star in a film. Prior to “High Life,” Denis helmed Binoche in a number of movies, notably in “Bright Sunshine In,” a contemporary French romantic drama in which the actor delivered a critically acclaimed performance.