Variety’s Chile Documentary Digital Spotlight: New Tech, New Narratives and New Platforms

Variety published this week a digital Chile Documentary Spotlight, looking at one of Latin America’s fastest-evolving content production scenes, galvanized by changing narratives, historic socio-political upheaval and unprecedented opportunities in distribution presented by global platforms.

Chilean documentaries and projects have and will feature at many of the year’s most high-profile documentary get-togethers including Switzerland’s Vision du Reel, where Francisco Bermejo’s “The Other One” topped its Burning Lights sidebar, October’s Dok Leipzig and Amsterdam’s upcoming IDFA.

Included in the spotlight is an overview of the state of play in Chile, where the industry is bursting out from the oppressive shadow of Pinochet’s regime, a detailed list of 16 high-profile shorts, features and VR productions, and a look at Chile’s International Doc Forum, Conecta.

To read more, please click anywhere in the Spotlight below.