×

British Screenwriter-Playwright Charles Wood, Known for ‘The Knack,’ ‘Tumbledown,’ ‘Iris,’ Dies

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
RICHARD EYRE, RICHARD BROKE and CHARLES WOOD winners of the 1988 SINGLE DRAMA Award for TUMBLEDOWN (1988) at the Awards Ceremony in 1989The BRITISH FILM ACADEMY AWARDS in 1989
CREDIT: BAFTA/Shutterstock

British screenwriter and playwright Charles Wood, best known for “The Knack,” “Tumbledown” and “Iris,” has died at the age of 87.

His death, on Saturday, was confirmed to Variety by his agent Sue Rodgers at Independent Talent.

Born into a theater family, he began working in his local theater when he was a teen. After studying theatrical design at art college, he spent several years in the British army. After an assortment of jobs, he began to write professionally from 1959, with the completion of his play “Prisoner and Escort,” drawing on his army experience.

His first screenplay was 1965 comedy “The Knack … and How to Get It,” based on Anne Jellicoe’s play. Directed by Richard Lester, and starring Rita Tushingham and Michael Crawford, it won the Palme d’Or at Cannes. Wood was nominated for the BAFTA for British screenplay.

Among many films with Lester, Wood worked on 1965 Beatles film “Help!”; 1967 wartime comedy “How I Won the War,” starring Michael Crawford and John Lennon; 1969 comedy “The Bed Sitting Room,” an adaptation of a play by Spike Milligan and John Antrobus, starring Tushingham, Ralph Richardson and Peter Cook; and 1979 guerrilla thriller “Cuba,” starring Sean Connery.

Wood also co-wrote Tony Richardson’s 1968 period war epic “The Charge of the Light Brigade.”

Wood wrote the screenplays for three works about composers, directed by Tony Palmer: “Wagner” (1983), starring Richard Burton and Vanessa Redgrave; “Puccini” (1984); and “England, My England” (1995), completing John Osborne’s screenplay about Henry Purcell.

Among his many small-screen credits was 1988’s Falklands War drama “Tumbledown,” directed by Richard Eyre, starring Colin Firth, and produced by Richard Broke. It won the BAFTA for best single drama.

Wood was also nominated at the BAFTAs for best single drama for 1994’s “A Breed of Heroes,” about British soldiers in Northern Ireland.

He wrote the script for Mike Newell’s 1995 romantic comedy “An Awfully Big Adventure,” adapted from Beryl Bainbridge’s novel, about a theater troupe in Liverpool. It starred Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman and Georgina Cates.

Wood co-wrote with Eyre the script for Eyre’s 2001 film “Iris,” about novelist Iris Murdoch. It starred Judi Dench, Jim Broadbent and Kate Winslet, and all three were Oscar nominated, with Broadbent winning. Wood and Eyre were BAFTA nominated for adapted screenplay.

Wood also co-wrote with Eyre the 2008 thriller “The Other Man,” starring Liam Neeson, Antonio Banderas and Laura Linney.

Wood is survived by his wife, former actress Valerie Newman, and his daughter, screenwriter Kate Wood.

Pictured: Richard Eyre, Richard Broke and Charles Wood (right) at the BAFTAs in 1989.

More Legit

  • Aaron Tveit and Karen OlivoOpening Night

    'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' Announced for 2020-21 Season at Pantages, Dolby

    Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” will be making its Los Angeles debut at the tail end of Broadway in Hollywood’s 2020-2021 season, set to play the Pantages Theatre from Oct. 13, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022. The Nederlander Organization announced the show’s run today, alongside six other shows that will play at the Pantages Theatre and Dolby [...]

  • Jerry Herman Dead

    Jerry Herman Memorial Service Sees Performances From Bernadette Peters and Kristin Chenoweth

    Stars, friends and fans of Broadway composer and lyricist Jerry Herman gathered at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Monday to pay tribute to the Main Stem legend who died Dec. 26 at the age of 88. Highlights of the memorial service included performances by Broadway notables like Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters, Michael Feinstein and Leslie Uggams, among others. [...]

  • Hamilton Broadway Lin Manuel Miranda

    'Hamilton' Movie With Original Broadway Cast Coming to Theaters

    Movie theaters aren’t throwing away their shot to have “Hamilton” on the big screen. Disney is bringing a film of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical sensation with the original Broadway cast to cinemas in North America on Oct. 15, 2021. The movie version isn’t an adaptation in the vein of Miranda’s upcoming “In the Heights,” but rather [...]

  • Spike Lee

    Spike Lee Directing Movie Version of 'David Byrne's American Utopia'

    Spike Lee has signed on to direct a movie based on the Broadway show “David Byrne’s American Utopia” with Participant acting as lead financier and executive producer. River Road Entertainment and Warner Music Group will also co-finance. The film will be produced by RadicalMedia, as well as Byrne’s Todomundo and Lee’s Forty Acres and a Mule [...]

  • Geoff Josselson and Katja Zarolinski JZ

    Geoff Josselson, Katja Zarolinski Launch JZ Casting (EXCLUSIVE)

    Casting directors Geoff Josselson and Katja Zarolinski are teaming up to launch JZ Casting. The New York-based company will offer a wide array of casting services and expert consultation for theater, film, television and new media. Josselson has been a casting director for 15 years, founding Geoff Josselson Casting in 2007. His credits include the [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'Game of Thrones' Win Artios Casting Awards

    “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Game of Thrones” have taken home two of the major Artios Awards from the Casting Society of America. The trophies, which honor excellence in casting, were unveiled at the 35th Annual Artios Awards held on Thursday in ceremonies in New York, Los Angeles and London. The New York [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad