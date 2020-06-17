Charades Sells Ben Stassen’s ‘Bigfoot Family’ Around The World (EXCLUSIVE)

Charades has scored a raft of pre-sales on Ben Stassen’s 3D animated feature “Bigfoot Family,” one of the biggest features competing at Annecy’s online film festival.

Directed by Stassen and Jérémie Degruson, “Bigfoot Family” (previously titled “Bigfoot Superstar”), is the sequel to “Son of Bigfoot” which was released internationally in 2017 and grossed more than $50 million worldwide.

Budgeted at more than $20 million, “Bigfoot Family” will be widely released by Francois Clerc’s Apollo Films in France on August 5. The movie was produced by Brussels-based nWave Pictures and stars Pappy Faulkner, Lindsay Torrance and Chris Parsons. “Bigfoot Family” is based upon an original story by Stassen, and was written by Bob Barlen and Cal Brunker (“Escape From Planet Earth”).

Over the last few months, Charades has pre-sold the anticipated film to most territories, including Germany (Splendid), Spain (Tripictures/A Contracorriente), Israel (Forum), Switzerland (Impuls), South Korea (ISU C&E), Greece (Odeon), Portugal (Cinemundo), Iceland (Myndform), Poland (Monolith), Hungary, Czech Rep & Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania (Vertical), Ex-Yugoslavia (Blitz), Lebanon & Gulf (Empire), South Africa (Ster Kinekor), French-speaking Africa (Les Films 26), Singapore (Shaw Organisation), Mongolia (The Filmbridge) and Vietnam (Blue Lantern).

Charades had previously closed deals with Latin America (CDC), Italy (Koch Media), Scandinavia (Scanbox), China (Wing Sight), Turkey (Ozen), Malaysia (Metropolis), Taiwan (Avjet) and French-speaking Africa (Films 26).

A pioneer of 3D animation in Europe, Stassen previously teamed with Charades on the 3D animated adventure tale “The Queen’s Corgi.” Stassen worked with Studiocanal on “A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures,” “The House of Magic,” “The Wild Life” and “The Son of Bigfoot.”