Federation Entertainment Boards Carice van Houten’s ‘Red Light;’ Unveils Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Federation Entertainment has acquired international distribution rights to “Red Light,” a women-driven series created by Carice van Houten (“Game of Thrones”) and Halina Reijn (‘Instinct’) which will world premiere in competition at the third edition of Canneseries.

The 10-part Belgian/Dutch co-production, “Red Light” portrays three women (van Houten, Reijn and Maaike Neuville, “The Twelve”) with completely different backgrounds who get caught up in a world of human trafficking, prostitution and exploitation between Amsterdam and Antwerp. Sylvia, a prostitute, runs a brothel with her shady boyfriend, Esther is a well known soprano and comes from a wealthy environment and Evi is a policewoman trying to combine a major case with her family life.

“We have a mission to tell stories from a female perspective. ‘Red Light’ is exactly that: a story about women, sexuality and power but with enormous urgency,” said van Houten and Reijn.

“We’re very proud that, after a wonderful development and shoot with the whole team, we can now unleash the first two episodes to a live and online audience in Cannes,” added the creative duo.

“Red Light” is written by acclaimed author and screenwriter Esther Gerritsen (“Instinct”), Christophe Dirickx (“Tabula Rasa”), Frank Ketelaar (“Stuck”) and Reijn. Wouter Bouvijn (“The Twelve”) co-directed the series with Anke Blondé (“The Best of Dorien B.”).

The show was produced by Peter Bouckaert and Gunter Schmid for Eyeworks Belgium and Nelsje Musch-Elzinga, Mark Furstner and Erwin Godschalk for Hollands Licht in the Netherlands, in co-production with VTM and BNNVARA, in collaboration with Man Up Film.

The Flanders Audiovisual Fund / Mediafonds, The Netherlands Film Production Incentive and the Belgium Tax Shelter incentive supported “Red Light,” in collaboration with SCIO Productions.

“Red Light” is one of the several ambitious series from Benelux handled by Federation Entertainment, along with “Undercover,” a thriller show produced by De Mensen, “The Twelve,” a psychological thriller produced by Eyeworks, and “Amsterdam Vice,” a series set against the backdrop of the tumultuous 1980’s coronation riots, produced by Millstreet Filmy.

The third edition of Canneseries, which unveiled its lineup today (Tuesday), will take place Oct. 9 – 14.