‘The Hidden Life of Trees’ Sells to North America, Other Major Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Munich-based sales agent Global Screen has closed deals on major territories for nature documentary “The Hidden Life of Trees,” based on Peter Wohlleben’s non-fiction bestseller, which has been published in more than 40 countries.

Capelight has acquired all rights for North America, with Metropolitan picking up France. Further deals are being lined up for Canada (Mongrel Media), Spain (Surtsey Films) and the Benelux (Paradiso).

The Constantin Film production, which attracted nearly 350,000 German cinemagoers before theater attendance was put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic, provides answers to such questions as: Are trees able to talk? Do they have a memory? Do they have a social life?

“Director Jörg Adolph (“Parents’ School”) combines a portrait of a man who understands the language of trees with breathtaking nature footage from the world of forests to create a documentary that is as entertaining as it is fascinating,” according to a statement from Global Screen.

“The whole world is talking about the environment, but frequently fails to listen to nature itself,” Global Screen states. “One man has made it his mission to change this and has promptly reached millions of people.”

Wohlleben, a forester, adopts “an entertaining and enlightening approach to tell us about the solidarity and cohesion of trees and opens our eyes to the hidden world of the forest.”