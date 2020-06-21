Cannes: Picture Tree Intl. Picks Up Romantic Comedy ‘Diana’s Wedding’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Picture Tree Intl. has acquired international sales rights to the Norwegian romantic comedy “Diana’s Wedding,” directed by Charlotte Blom, and will selling the film at Cannes Market Online.

Nordisk Film will handle distribution in the Scandinavian territories, with a theatrical release in Norway scheduled for Sept. 25.

The film, described as a “bittersweet tribute to love,” tells the story of Liv and Terje, and the unconventional, stormy marriage they embark on the very same day as Diana Spencer and Prince Charles exchange vows in London. To their daughter, Diana, they are probably the worst parents in the world, they constantly fight yet are miraculously still in love by the time Diana is preparing for her own marriage 30 years later.

“Diana’s Wedding” is director Blom’s second feature after “Staying Alive” in 2015. She worked from a script she wrote with Mette M. Bølstad. The two leads are played by Marie Blokhus, last seen in Harald Zwart’s “The 12th Man,” and Pål Sverre Hagen, who recently played the title character in Espen Sandberg’s epic “Amundsen,” about the Norwegian explorer.

The film was first presented as a work in progress at the Nordic Film Market in Goteborg earlier this year. It is produced by Maipo Film’s Synnøve Hørsdal, and co-produced by Charlotta Denward of Avanti Film in Sweden. Both the Norwegian and Swedish film institutes supported the production.

“It’s an absolutely gorgeous, bittersweet tribute to love that we’re convinced will warm many hearts, and put a smile on the face of film lovers across the world, and maybe even save one or two marriages,” said partners and co-managing directors of Picture Tree Intl. Yuan and Andreas Rothbauer.

Buyers will be presented with a promo and selected scenes from the film at the Cannes Market, where Picture Tree Intl. will also launch sales on “Enfant Terrible,” the film about German director Rainer Maria Fassbinder by Oscar Roehler. The biopic was recently announced as one of the titles of the Cannes Official Selection 2020. Other new titles in the lineup include “God You’re Such a Pr–k” with Til Schweiger, heist movie “The Black Square,” starring Sandra Hueller, as well as “Helene” by Finland’s Antti Jokinen.

A promo reel with current and upcoming films will be screened at the market, including the first clips from “A Stasi Comedy” by Leander Haussmann, and starring David Kross (“The Reader,” “Balloon”).