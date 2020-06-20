Cannes Market: Hugh Jackman Eyes Lead Role in Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’

Hugh Jackman is in talks to star in Michael Mann’s racing drama “Ferrari,” about Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari. STX will be handling international sales at the Cannes virtual market, with CAA Media Finance representing U.S. rights. Mann will give a presentation for buyers on Tuesday.

STX will distribute the film in the U.K. and Ireland, with Amazon eyeing certain international rights.

The script, based on Brock Yates’ book “Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine,” and originally written by the late Troy Kennedy Martin (“The Italian Job”), has been reworked by Mann.

The film is set in 1957 when Ferrari’s life – both on the track and at home – started to fall apart. The company was struggling and his stormy marriage had been rocked by the death of their son, Dino, and his affair with Lina Lardi, with whom he had a second son, Piero. Meanwhile, Ferrari was preparing for a gruelling and dangerous race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.

Mann will produce through his production company Forward Pass, along with “Birdman” producer John Lesher, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher, Gareth West and Niels Juul.

