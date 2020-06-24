LGBT Relationship Drama ‘Are We Lost Forever’ Sells to Multiple Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales agency Films Boutique has closed key territories on its bittersweet portrayal of the end of a relationship “Are We Lost Forever.”

The Swedish LGBT drama, the feature debut of director David Färdmar, has been picked up by Outplay in France, Salzgeber in Germany, Peccadillo Pictures (U.K./Ireland), Arti Films in Benelux and Surtsey Fim in Spain. Films Boutique is in advanced negotiations for a sale to North America.

The film starts with the ending of a relationship. For Hampus it is a relief to close the door on his destructive relationship with Adrian, but the latter is devastated and heartbroken. Will he be able to survive without the love of his life, or is there a possible way of somehow getting him back?

The film, which had its world premiere at Göteborg Film Festival, was screened at the Cannes virtual market.

It stars Björn Elgerd, Jonathan Andersson, Micki Stoltt, Nemanja Stojanovic and Victor Iván. The producers are Lis Svensson Brandberg, Färdmar and Casper Andreas.

Färdmar’s short film “My Name Is Love” (2008) screened at more than 70 film festivals around the world, and won 12 awards. His short “A Sting of Maud” won the Audience Award at the Göteborg Film Festival in 2011, and played at 10 festivals around the world.

In 2016, his short film “We Could Be Parents,” co-directed by Björn Elgerd and Färdmar, screened at 33 festivals and won two awards for best short film.

Between 2003-2014, Färdmar worked as a casting director at Rolands Hörna Film on multiple TV series and feature films.