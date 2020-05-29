Film Constellation Boards Spanish Heist Film ‘Sky High’ With Miguel Herran (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based production and sales outfit Film Constellation has boarded the Spanish-language caper action film “Sky High” (“Hasta El Cielo”), directed by Daniel Calparsoro (“To Steal From a Thief”).

The anticipated movie is headlined by a strong local cast, including Miguel Herran, the up-and-coming star of “Money Heist,” the Goya-winning actors Luis Tosar (“Cell 211”) and Carolina Yuste (“Carmen & Lola”).

“Sky High” follows the journey of Angel, who leaves his poverty-stricken past behind and meets the ravishing Estrella. While fighting for Estrella’s affection, Angel swiftly moves up the ranks in his new-found life of crime and becomes the target of a tireless police detective.

Film Constellation co-financed “Sky High” and is handling global sales. The outfit will introduce the film to buyers at the upcoming virtual Cannes market in June.

Universal, meanwhile, will give “Sky High” a wide release in Spain on Aug. 28. “Sky High” will be a major local release in Spain, where theaters will reopen next month as in France following a three-month shutdown.

Herran posted the trailer on his Instagram account earlier today and attracted almost one million views in just a few hours. https://www.instagram.com/tv/CAvq9xTIS3K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“The demand for escapism and entertainment has never been more present, with one of most captive audiences we have ever experienced as a media industry,” said Fabien Westerhoff, the founder of Film Constellation.

“The combination of Spain’s hottest young actor in Miguel Herran opposite Luis Tosar commanding performance makes for an irresistible summer hit,” added Westerhoff.

Borja Pena and Emma Lustres of Vaca Films are producing, in association with Playtime, with the participation of RTVE, TeleMadrid, Movistar, Canal Plus France, and the support of ICAA.

Film Constellation’s current roster includes Nathalie Erika James’s Sundance and SXSW Midnight horror hit “Relic,” Tim Sutton’s Berlinale Encounters’ “Funny Face,” Ekwa Msangi’s Sundance prize-winner “Farewell Amor,” and the highly-anticipated Bowie origin-story “Stardust,” headlined by Johnny Flynn. Film Constellation organized one of the first ever invite-only online premieres for “Stardust” after Tribeca canceled its physical edition in April.