×

Cannes’ Critics Week Won’t Take Place in May Either

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All

Following the news that the Cannes Film Festival will be postponed, Critics Week, the section dedicated to first and second films which runs parallel to the fest, said its 59th edition will not be taking place in May either.

The organizers of Critics’ Week said in statement on Friday that the section may be moved to a later date “to comply with the critical measures taken to ensure everyone’s safety.” While Cannes said on Friday that the festival could potentially take place in late June/early July, Critics’ Week said it could not “foresee whether we will be able to announce our selection nor how (the section) may be carried out.”

“These decisions will be taken in collaboration with institutions, the teams of the various sections of the Cannes Film Festival and representatives of the industry, alongside whom we intend to face this unprecedented crisis,” said Critics’ Week.

Spearheaded by Charles Tesson, Critics’ Week said it was giving “its support for the people affected by this worldwide health crisis (and) salute individual and collective efforts taken to overcome this epidemic and the commitment of those who are tirelessly striving to fight it.”

Critics’ Week said it was nevertheless pursuing the selection process, “in solidarity with filmmakers who directed the films and to fulfil our commitment to professionals who submitted them.”

This upcoming edition was supposed to take place in the revamped Miramar theater. Last year’s selection included Jérémy Clapin’s animated feature “I Lost My Body” (pictured) which won the Nespresso Grand Prize and went on to earn an Oscar nomination.

Since its launch, Critics’ Week has played a key role in turning the spotlight on promising directors who went on to earn worldwide acclaim, notably Wong Kar-wai, Guillermo del Toro, Jacques Audiard, François Ozon, Gaspar Noé, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Andrea Arnold, Jeff Nichols and David Robert Mitchell.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Cannes' Critics Week Won't Take Place

    Cannes' Critics Week Won't Take Place in May Either

    Following the news that the Cannes Film Festival will be postponed, Critics Week, the section dedicated to first and second films which runs parallel to the fest, said its 59th edition will not be taking place in May either. The organizers of Critics’ Week said in statement on Friday that the section may be moved [...]

  • ATTENTION: This Image is part of

    European Cinema Owners Fight Threat to Theatrical Window During Coronavirus Crisis

    The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), the body that represents European movie theater owners, has underscored its opposition to any challenge to the theatrical window despite the widespread closure of cinemas due to the coronavirus crisis. In a statement issued Friday, UNIC said: “With the financial impacts of this unprecedented crisis on our industry still [...]

  • OH BROTHERS - In Disney and

    Pixar's 'Onward' Being Released Early on Digital and Disney Plus

    Disney joins the growing number of studios releasing films early digitally as theaters remain shuttered nationwide in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” will be available to buy digitally and on Movies Anywhere for $19.99 beginning on Friday at 5 p.m. PT. It hits Disney Plus on April 3 in the U.S. [...]

  • Cineworld

    U.K.'s Cineworld Theater Chain Under Fire for Staff Cutbacks

    Movie theater chain Cineworld Group, which also owns specialty exhibitor Picturehouse, has come under fire for letting go many of its staff and reducing the wages of others in the U.K. following the closure of all their British cinemas due to the coronavirus pandemic. Staff employed on a casual basis – on so-called “zero-hours contracts,” [...]

  • Chinese actor Yunxiang Gao (C) at

    Chinese Actor Gao Yunxiang Acquitted in Australian Rape Case

    Chinese actor Gao Yunxiang was this week acquitted in Australia of multiple rape and sexual assault charges. Producer, Wang Jing was similarly found not guilty on seven counts of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault. The cases sprang from accusations made in March 2018 that the two men had gone to the Sydney hotel room [...]

  • South Africa coronavirus

    As Cameras Keep Rolling in South Africa, Producers Sound 'Urgent' Plea Over Coronavirus Threat

    South African producers are demanding an “urgent all-industry response” to the threat posed by coronavirus, with a leading industry body calling for a coordinated plan from broadcasters and government agencies to address the potential economic fallout of the global pandemic on the local film and TV biz. The Independent Producers Organization (IPO) sounded the alarm [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad